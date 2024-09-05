Texas Rangers Favorite Elvis Andrus Officially Retiring After 15 MLB Seasons
ARLINGTON — Elvis is officially leaving the building.
Longtime Texas Rangers favorite Elvis Andrus is officially announcing his retirement after 15 MLB seasons. The shortstop will throw out the ceremonial first pitch with longtime teammate Michael Young before Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angles at Globe Life Field.
Andrus' career will be celebrated during a pregame press conference with Young and Angels manager Ron Washington, who managed Andrus for six seasons with Texas.
Andrus batted .269 with 102 homers, 775 RBI, and 347 stolen bases in 2,059 career games with Texas from 2009 to 2020, Oakland (2021-22), and the White Sox (2022-23). Andrus has not played this season after joining the Arizona Diamondbacks on a minor league deal in spring training.
Texas acquired Andrus from the Atlanta Braves in a trade in July 2007 when he was 20 years old. He made his MLB debut on Opening Day 2009. Andrus slashed .274/.330/.372 with 76 homers and 636 RBI in 1,652 games with the Rangers. He's the Rangers all-time leader with 305 stolen bases, ranks second in games, at-bats (6,366), and triples (48), and is third in runs (893) and hits (1,743).
He earned All-Star honors in 2010 and 2012 was named the Rangers Rookie of the Year in 2009 and the team's Player of the Year in 2017. That season Andrus set career highs with 100 runs, 191 hits, 44 doubles, 20 home runs, and 88 RBI. Andrus played in 145 or more games in 10 of his 11 seasons with Texas.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.