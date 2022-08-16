Skip to main content

Rangers Ex Fernando Tatis Sr.: Steroid Suspension a ‘Catastrophe’ for Baseball

“What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength … doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game.“ - Tatis Sr.
Former Texas Rangers player Fernando Tatis Sr. isn’t denying his superstar son violated Major League Baseball's drug policy in what he terms a “minor” way.

At the same time, he calls the suspension of the San Diego Padres standout a “catastrophe” not only for his son’s reputation, but also for baseball in general.

Said Tatis Sr.: “This is a catastrophe what has taken place, not just for Jr., but for all of baseball. There are millions of fans who are gonna stop watching baseball now. … 

"I don't think there was reason to destroy the image of a player over something as minor as that.”

Tatis Sr.’s interview on "The Midday Show" in his native Dominican Republic on Monday Center on the hottest issue in the sport, with Tatis Jr. claiming he used the medication Trofobol to treat ringworm.

The medication is used outside the United States to treat skin conditions and lists clostebol, the anabolic steroid that Tatis Jr. tested positive for, as among its main ingredients.

Tatis was given an 80-game suspension on Friday after testing positive for clostebol. That rules him out of the Padres' final 48 regular-season games and throughout the MLB playoffs as well.

Tatis Sr. acknowledged his son’s error, claiming he did not realize the medication contained a steroid.

But, he said, “It's a total disappointment for Dominican fans, fans throughout the world, for something so insignificant that wasn't worth it. It's a topical.

“What came out positive in Jr.'s body is something that doesn't give you strength … doesn't contain absolutely anything that would give you an edge in the game. 

“What has occurred,” he said, “is a catastrophe for baseball."

