Texas Rangers Finalize Trade With Cubs, Ship Right-Handed Reliever Off
The Texas Rangers have finalized a trade with the Chicago Cubs which saw them acquire cash considerations.
In return, the Rangers sent the Cubs right-handed relief pitcher Matt Festa, who made 18 appearances for Texas during the 2024 season. Festa had been designated for assignment earlier in order to make room for Chris Martin who they signed to a one-year deal this week.
Festa is about to turn 32 years old before the season begins and was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Making his MLB debut in 2018 for the Mariners, Festa was in Seattle until the start of the 2024 season when he signed a minor league contract with the San Diego Padres. After 16 games in Triple-A El Paso, the Padres released him and would sign another minor league contract with the New York Mets.
His one MLB appearance for the Mets this past season was a disaster, allowing four hits and five runs in just one inning and was designated for assignment days later.
Festa's 1.76 ERA over 11 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse prior to the meltdown was impressive enough for the Rangers to take a chance on him and give him a minor league deal where he continued to shine in Triple-A. In the 18 appearances down the stretch for Texas after being called up again, Festa posted a 4.37 ERA with 23 strikouts in 22.2 innings of work.
It will be interesting to see if Festa gets another shot in the majors as a piece of Chicago's bullpen.