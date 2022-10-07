Skip to main content

Texas Rangers Part Ways With Doug Mathis, Brendan Sagara

Mathis and Sagara served as the Rangers' co-pitching coaches, but their staff was 12th in the AL in ERA in 2022.

The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara would no longer fill those roles for the team in 2023.

Mathis won’t return to the Rangers in 2023, while Sagara has been offered another position in the organization.

Mathis and Sagara guided the Rangers’ pitching staff since the 2020 season. Mathis used to pitch for the Rangers as a player.

As a staff, the Rangers finished 12th in the American League in ERA at 4.22. The only starter in the rotation that finished with a winning record was Martin Perez (12-8). Jon Gray and Glenn Otto each won seven games, as did reliever Brock Burke.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record and with a losing record for the sixth straight season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Round Set

The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.

By Matthew Postins
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
Play

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

The Texas Rangers have a chance to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.

By Matthew Postins
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Glenn Otto: 'Time To Take That Jump'

The Rangers rookie pitcher finished off the season well and is already looking toward taking another step in 2023.

By Matthew Postins

The Rangers also announced that first-base coach Josh Johnson would return to an on-field minor league player development position that is to be determined.

Johnson became the Rangers’ first-base coach when Tony Beasley took over as the team’s interim manager and Corey Ragsdale moved to third-base coach, where Beasley worked prior to Chris Woodward’s firing. Johnson was a coach at Triple-A Round Rock before joining the Rangers.

As for the rest of the staff, including Beasley, the Rangers have offered each the opportunity to return to the Major League staff with roles to be determined once the Rangers have completed the club’s managerial search.

Beasley is considered a candidate for the job. The Rangers have not announced when they will begin the hiring process. General manager Chris Young is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday afternoon.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers Part Ways With Doug Mathis, Brendan Sagara

Mathis and Sagara served as the Rangers' co-pitching coaches, but their staff was 12th in the AL in ERA in 2022.

The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara would no longer fill those roles for the team in 2023.

Mathis won’t return to the Rangers in 2023, while Sagara has been offered another position in the organization.

Mathis and Sagara guided the Rangers’ pitching staff since the 2020 season. Mathis used to pitch for the Rangers as a player.

As a staff, the Rangers finished 12th in the American League in ERA at 4.22. The only starter in the rotation that finished with a winning record was Martin Perez (12-8). Jon Gray and Glenn Otto each won seven games, as did reliever Brock Burke.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record and with a losing record for the sixth straight season.

The Rangers also announced that first-base coach Josh Johnson would return to an on-field minor league player development position that is to be determined.

Johnson became the Rangers’ first-base coach when Tony Beasley took over as the team’s interim manager and Corey Ragsdale moved to third-base coach, where Beasley worked prior to Chris Woodward’s firing. Johnson was a coach at Triple-A Round Rock before joining the Rangers.

As for the rest of the staff, including Beasley, the Rangers have offered each the opportunity to return to the Major League staff with roles to be determined once the Rangers have completed the club’s managerial search.

Beasley is considered a candidate for the job. The Rangers have not announced when they will begin the hiring process. General manager Chris Young is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday afternoon.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Round Set

By Matthew Postins
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
News

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

By Matthew Postins
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Glenn Otto: 'Time To Take That Jump'

By Matthew Postins
Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a homer derby logo on an official MLB baseball prior to the 2021 MLB All Star Game at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny

By Matthew Postins
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with teammates after the game against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 4, Yankees 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Oct 5, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Finish Season on High, Beat Yankees

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nathaniel Lowe Reaches Rare Milestone for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws to the plate during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

PREVIEW: Rangers Play Season Finale vs. Yankees

By Matthew Postins