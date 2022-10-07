Mathis and Sagara served as the Rangers' co-pitching coaches, but their staff was 12th in the AL in ERA in 2022.

The Texas Rangers announced on Thursday that pitching coaches Doug Mathis and Brendan Sagara would no longer fill those roles for the team in 2023.

Mathis won’t return to the Rangers in 2023, while Sagara has been offered another position in the organization.

Mathis and Sagara guided the Rangers’ pitching staff since the 2020 season. Mathis used to pitch for the Rangers as a player.

As a staff, the Rangers finished 12th in the American League in ERA at 4.22. The only starter in the rotation that finished with a winning record was Martin Perez (12-8). Jon Gray and Glenn Otto each won seven games, as did reliever Brock Burke.

The Rangers finished with a 68-94 record and with a losing record for the sixth straight season.

The Rangers also announced that first-base coach Josh Johnson would return to an on-field minor league player development position that is to be determined.

Johnson became the Rangers’ first-base coach when Tony Beasley took over as the team’s interim manager and Corey Ragsdale moved to third-base coach, where Beasley worked prior to Chris Woodward’s firing. Johnson was a coach at Triple-A Round Rock before joining the Rangers.

As for the rest of the staff, including Beasley, the Rangers have offered each the opportunity to return to the Major League staff with roles to be determined once the Rangers have completed the club’s managerial search.

Beasley is considered a candidate for the job. The Rangers have not announced when they will begin the hiring process. General manager Chris Young is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday afternoon.

