Texas Rangers First Base Competition Continues to Evolve

Greg Bird vs Ronald Guzman. It's been one of the most discussed topics of Rangers spring training. Do the Rangers give Guzman the back seat yet again, this time in favor of a potential low-risk, high-reward signing? Or will they be satisfied with the work Guzman has put in over the winter and in spring training?

What makes this decision even more difficult is that Guzman and Bird have both shown well in spring training. Guzman has come to camp in much better shape and has barreled his fair share of pitches in Cactus League action. He's still displaying the very solid defense he's already known for with his trademark stretch at first base and picking some very difficult incoming throws out of the dirt.

On the other hand, Bird has come in healthy and shown all the traits that made him a top prospect in the Yankees organization. Even though it hasn't shown in the box scores, Bird has had a good amount of quality at-bats along with some hard hit balls where he was simply unlucky. Bird has also shown very well with the glove at first base, complicating the competition even further.

I've said from the beginning of the spring that if Guzman can prove that he can hit, the job is his. I still believe that. If they believe Guzman has made the proper adjustments at the plate, there's a very good chance the Rangers stick with their incumbent first baseman. It doesn't take an outrageous performance in Cactus League action like what Isiah Kiner-Falefa is doing to get the attention of the Rangers' coaching staff (we'll get to him in a bit).

Then there's the contract situation, which is in Bird's favor. Bird is on a Minor League contract, which means he'd have to be added to the 40-man roster, which is usually difficult for teams because of the subsequent move where they may lose a player on a waiver claim. With Brock Burke heading for the 60-Day Injured List, and Calhoun possibly heading there as well, that is one obstacle out of the way. The Rangers can add Bird to the 40-man roster with no consequence.

Part two of this situation is Guzman still has an option left, meaning the Rangers can option him to Triple-A Nashville without having to put him through waivers. The only consequence there is the effect it may have on Guzman's psyche of being demoted yet again. That's not anything the club should or will take lightly.

Management was clear in their message throughout the winter. A higher level of expectation will be put on the players this year as the franchise pivots towards a mentality focused on contending.

Now back to that Kiner-Falefa guy. You know, the guys who's absolutely raking in the Cactus League right now. He's batting .419 (13-for-31) this spring, with 4 home runs and 11 RBIs. He's even quieted the hype around Rougned Odor's solid spring, which is noteworthy in its own right. Kiner-Falefa has just been that good. Kiner-Falefa at his best before was a solid utility player and a nice contact hitter. A Kiner-Falefa that can park some homers and hit the gaps is a game-changer.

Todd Frazier, one of the new Rangers this season, was brought in to play third base. With Kiner-Falefa currently ablaze, the organization may be forced to rethink some of the ways they had things set up for the regular season. Frazier has the ability to play first base and admitted his willingness to do so from the moment he arrived in Texas.

Do the Rangers dare start Kiner-Falefa at third base, thus shifting Frazier over in a platoon-type role over at first base? It's not a question the Rangers have publicly addressed, but it may be one they have to start considering.

As if the Rangers' first base competition wasn't complicated enough. But that is something the club wants. They want to have guys come in and force their hand to make decisions like this difficult. It's a wonderful change of direction from the past three seasons where the difficult decisions were who the hell they were going to get to play third base when Adrian Beltre retired.

Now, the Rangers have options. Quality options. At first base, at third base – even in the outfield now while they try to figure out what to do without Willie Calhoun.

The decision at first base will likely be decided near the end of the team's time in Surprise, which is rapidly approaching. Ronald Guzman, Greg Bird, Todd Frazier – they could all be legitimate options.

