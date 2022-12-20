The Rangers' Double-A affiliate extended the invitation to Cory Youmans as part of its "Bad Choices Night" promotion.

Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders have extended an invitation to Cory Youmans to throw out a first pitch as part of a “Bad Choices Night” promotion during the 2023 season.

Youmans, the local fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field in October, auctioned off the ball through Goldin Auctions last month. At the time, Youmans and his attorney, Dave Baron, told ESPN that they turned down a $3 million offer for the ball.

At the conclusion of the auction, the ball fetched $1.5 million.

Youmans, 35, caught the ball in left field on Oct. 4 in the first inning of the Rangers’ game against the Yankees. Judge hit the ball off Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco in the first inning to set the American League record for home runs in a season. He broke the record held by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

The RoughRiders announced that they put together the promotion of honor Youmans in a story on their website Monday.

“We’ve all been there and made choices we’d like to have back. Cory’s bad choice just happened to be in the spotlight. We want to celebrate him and let him know he’s not alone,” RoughRiders general manager Scott Burchett said.

The RoughRiders have not settled on a date for the promotion, but the released noted that it will be held during the height of the summer in the Texas heat.

And Youmans isn’t the only person the RoughRiders plan to invite, either.

The team announced they would also invite former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett and former Chicago White Sox player Robin Ventura to throw out a first pitch, too.

Lett had two infamous moments with the Cowboys. First, he slid into a blocked field goal during a Thanksgiving Day game in 1993, which allowed the Dolphins to retain possession and later win the game. In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett was set to score on a fumble recovery when Buffalo wide receiver Don Beebe knocked the ball out of his outstretched hand just before he crossed the goal line, negating the potential score.

As for Ventura, as a player he challenged Rangers legend Nolan Ryan to a fight after being hit by a pitch on Aug. 4, 1993. It resulted in a bench-clearing brawl and an iconic photo of Ryan putting Ventura in a headlock and hitting him six times in the face.

Also on the bad choices menu? The RoughRiders will give a glass of warm milk to anyone who wants to re-enact Ron Burgundy’s bad choice from the original “Anchorman" movie.

