Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Ball Owner Invited to Throw RoughRiders First Pitch

The Rangers' Double-A affiliate extended the invitation to Cory Youmans as part of its "Bad Choices Night" promotion.

Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders have extended an invitation to Cory Youmans to throw out a first pitch as part of a “Bad Choices Night” promotion during the 2023 season.

Youmans, the local fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field in October, auctioned off the ball through Goldin Auctions last month. At the time, Youmans and his attorney, Dave Baron, told ESPN that they turned down a $3 million offer for the ball.

At the conclusion of the auction, the ball fetched $1.5 million.

Youmans, 35, caught the ball in left field on Oct. 4 in the first inning of the Rangers’ game against the Yankees. Judge hit the ball off Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco in the first inning to set the American League record for home runs in a season. He broke the record held by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

The RoughRiders announced that they put together the promotion of honor Youmans in a story on their website Monday.

“We’ve all been there and made choices we’d like to have back. Cory’s bad choice just happened to be in the spotlight. We want to celebrate him and let him know he’s not alone,” RoughRiders general manager Scott Burchett said.

The RoughRiders have not settled on a date for the promotion, but the released noted that it will be held during the height of the summer in the Texas heat.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Early National Broadcast for Rangers

The Texas Rangers' series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies will now be on Sunday Night Baseball.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 14, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) flys out in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Justin Turner to Red Sox

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Spending Attracted New Rangers Pitchers

Andrew Heaney and Jacob deGrom both saw Rangers' free-agent signings last offseason as a commitment to getting better.

By Matthew Postins

And Youmans isn’t the only person the RoughRiders plan to invite, either.

The team announced they would also invite former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett and former Chicago White Sox player Robin Ventura to throw out a first pitch, too.

Lett had two infamous moments with the Cowboys. First, he slid into a blocked field goal during a Thanksgiving Day game in 1993, which allowed the Dolphins to retain possession and later win the game. In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett was set to score on a fumble recovery when Buffalo wide receiver Don Beebe knocked the ball out of his outstretched hand just before he crossed the goal line, negating the potential score.

As for Ventura, as a player he challenged Rangers legend Nolan Ryan to a fight after being hit by a pitch on Aug. 4, 1993. It resulted in a bench-clearing brawl and an iconic photo of Ryan putting Ventura in a headlock and hitting him six times in the face.

Also on the bad choices menu? The RoughRiders will give a glass of warm milk to anyone who wants to re-enact Ron Burgundy’s bad choice from the original “Anchorman" movie.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Aaron Judge Ball Owner Invited to Throw RoughRiders First Pitch

The Rangers' Double-A affiliate extended the invitation to Cory Youmans as part of its "Bad Choices Night" promotion.

Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate Frisco RoughRiders have extended an invitation to Cory Youmans to throw out a first pitch as part of a “Bad Choices Night” promotion during the 2023 season.

Youmans, the local fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd American League home-run-record ball at Globe Life Field in October, auctioned off the ball through Goldin Auctions last month. At the time, Youmans and his attorney, Dave Baron, told ESPN that they turned down a $3 million offer for the ball.

At the conclusion of the auction, the ball fetched $1.5 million.

Youmans, 35, caught the ball in left field on Oct. 4 in the first inning of the Rangers’ game against the Yankees. Judge hit the ball off Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco in the first inning to set the American League record for home runs in a season. He broke the record held by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris.

The RoughRiders announced that they put together the promotion of honor Youmans in a story on their website Monday.

“We’ve all been there and made choices we’d like to have back. Cory’s bad choice just happened to be in the spotlight. We want to celebrate him and let him know he’s not alone,” RoughRiders general manager Scott Burchett said.

The RoughRiders have not settled on a date for the promotion, but the released noted that it will be held during the height of the summer in the Texas heat.

And Youmans isn’t the only person the RoughRiders plan to invite, either.

The team announced they would also invite former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Leon Lett and former Chicago White Sox player Robin Ventura to throw out a first pitch, too.

Lett had two infamous moments with the Cowboys. First, he slid into a blocked field goal during a Thanksgiving Day game in 1993, which allowed the Dolphins to retain possession and later win the game. In Super Bowl XXVII, Lett was set to score on a fumble recovery when Buffalo wide receiver Don Beebe knocked the ball out of his outstretched hand just before he crossed the goal line, negating the potential score.

As for Ventura, as a player he challenged Rangers legend Nolan Ryan to a fight after being hit by a pitch on Aug. 4, 1993. It resulted in a bench-clearing brawl and an iconic photo of Ryan putting Ventura in a headlock and hitting him six times in the face.

Also on the bad choices menu? The RoughRiders will give a glass of warm milk to anyone who wants to re-enact Ron Burgundy’s bad choice from the original “Anchorman" movie.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Early National Broadcast for Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Oct 14, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) flys out in the second inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Justin Turner to Red Sox

By Matthew Postins
Sep 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits a two run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
News

Spending Attracted New Rangers Pitchers

By Matthew Postins
Oct 24, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers new team manager Bruce Bochy speaks during a news conference at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bruce Bochy on MLB Postseason Format

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

More Pitching For Rangers in 2023 Mock Draft

By Matthew Postins
Jul 1, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (R) talks with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (L) in the dugout against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Would Rangers Pursue Former Cy Young Winner?

By Matthew Postins
May 25, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Starting Pitching No Longer ‘Top Priority’ For Rangers

By Matthew Postins
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
News

Rangers' Biggest Shift Ban Beneficiary

By Matthew Postins