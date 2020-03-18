Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Mic'd Up Joey Gallo and It's Everything Baseball Fans Need Right Now

Chris Halicke

As we all are missing baseball at the moment, the Texas Rangers are providing content we all need.

On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers shared a video on social media of outfielder Joey Gallo mic'd up for a spring game against the Kansas City Royals just a few weeks ago. The video is nearly three minutes of pure gold from Joey Gallo.

While spring games were still going on, mic'd up players were becoming a very popular trend. Different telecasts had certain players mic'd up and would talk to the broadcasters throughout the game. It quickly became the rage on social media, with many fans and even media members urging for this to be a regular occurrence during the regular season as well.

Who knows, with the coronavirus derailing the baseball season, maybe once the baseball season actually gets underway, maybe MLB seriously considers it. We're in unprecedented times right now, so why not have unprecedented content throughout regular season games?

Unfortunately for now, we're all forced to wait – players, managers, fans, media, employees, everyone – we're all waiting to get back to normalcy. But good job on the Rangers for giving fans some Grade A content. 

