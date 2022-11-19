Skip to main content

Rangers’ Grant Wolfram an Arizona Fall League Sleeper

Grant Wolfram, who was drafted in 2018, had a solid Arizona Fall League performance for the Surprise Saguaros.

The Texas Rangers may have a bullpen arm in the minor leagues that is on the rise, if his performance in the Arizona Fall League is an indication.

Grant Wolfram, who isn’t even on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB.com, made the site’s Arizona Fall League Sleepers picks at the end of AFL action last week.

Wolfram, like several other Rangers prospects, was on the Surprise Saguaros. They won the AFL’s regular-season title and postseason title.

Wolfram proved to be one of the team’s most reliable arms, even as other Top 30 prospects got more attention. In fact, infielder Luisangel Acuña — just added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft — and pitcher Kumar Rocker made MLB’s list of Top 30 AFL prospects.

As for Wolfram, he held AFL hitters to a .147 batting average while striking out 13 in 9 2/3 innings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oct 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single in the sixth inning of game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Do Rangers Have New Free Agent Batting Option?

Cody Bellinger's unexpected appearance on the market gives the Texas Rangers something to think about as they try to sign a hitter.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Luisangel Acuna plays for the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Two Rangers Named Arizona Fall League Top 30 Prospects

The list, chosen by MLB.com, features one first-round pick and another prospect that just made the 40-man roster.

By Matthew Postins
Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) hits a double in the second inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Yankees, IKF Agree To Deal

Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds.

By Matthew Postins

The Holland, Mich., native was an 18th-round pick by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Davenport College in Michigan.

He has worked himself methodically through the minor league system, starting with the Arizona Complex League team in 2018, followed by a stint with High Class-A Hickory in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no minor league season in 2022).

Wolfram earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2022, where he appeared in 39 games and went 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA as he helped the RoughRiders win the Texas League title. Wolfram had two saves, eight holds and 57 innings pitched. He gave up 49 hits, 32 runs (28 earned) and 43 walks. He struck out 71. Batters hit .232 against him and he had a 1.61 WHIP.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers’ Grant Wolfram an Arizona Fall League Sleeper

Grant Wolfram, who was drafted in 2018, had a solid Arizona Fall League performance for the Surprise Saguaros.

The Texas Rangers may have a bullpen arm in the minor leagues that is on the rise, if his performance in the Arizona Fall League is an indication.

Grant Wolfram, who isn’t even on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB.com, made the site’s Arizona Fall League Sleepers picks at the end of AFL action last week.

Wolfram, like several other Rangers prospects, was on the Surprise Saguaros. They won the AFL’s regular-season title and postseason title.

Wolfram proved to be one of the team’s most reliable arms, even as other Top 30 prospects got more attention. In fact, infielder Luisangel Acuña — just added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft — and pitcher Kumar Rocker made MLB’s list of Top 30 AFL prospects.

As for Wolfram, he held AFL hitters to a .147 batting average while striking out 13 in 9 2/3 innings.

The Holland, Mich., native was an 18th-round pick by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Davenport College in Michigan.

He has worked himself methodically through the minor league system, starting with the Arizona Complex League team in 2018, followed by a stint with High Class-A Hickory in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no minor league season in 2022).

Wolfram earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2022, where he appeared in 39 games and went 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA as he helped the RoughRiders win the Texas League title. Wolfram had two saves, eight holds and 57 innings pitched. He gave up 49 hits, 32 runs (28 earned) and 43 walks. He struck out 71. Batters hit .232 against him and he had a 1.61 WHIP.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Oct 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single in the sixth inning of game two of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Do Rangers Have New Free Agent Batting Option?

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Luisangel Acuna plays for the Surprise Saguaros during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Two Rangers Named Arizona Fall League Top 30 Prospects

By Matthew Postins
Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) hits a double in the second inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Yankees, IKF Agree To Deal

By Matthew Postins
Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Nick Snyder (57) reacts after giving up a run in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
News

Rangers Non-Tender Pitcher for 2023

By Matthew Postins
Rangers - All-Star Game
News

Sigh Young: Rangers Have an All-Star Game, But Still No 'Best' Pitcher

By Richie Whitt
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Headed for Auction

By Matthew Postins
adolis all-star
News

Rangers To Host 2024 MLB All-Star Game

By Matthew Postins
RangersPromo
News

Rangers Announce 2023 Promo Schedule

By Matthew Postins