Grant Wolfram, who was drafted in 2018, had a solid Arizona Fall League performance for the Surprise Saguaros.

The Texas Rangers may have a bullpen arm in the minor leagues that is on the rise, if his performance in the Arizona Fall League is an indication.

Grant Wolfram, who isn’t even on the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects at MLB.com, made the site’s Arizona Fall League Sleepers picks at the end of AFL action last week.

Wolfram, like several other Rangers prospects, was on the Surprise Saguaros. They won the AFL’s regular-season title and postseason title.

Wolfram proved to be one of the team’s most reliable arms, even as other Top 30 prospects got more attention. In fact, infielder Luisangel Acuña — just added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule V Draft — and pitcher Kumar Rocker made MLB’s list of Top 30 AFL prospects.

As for Wolfram, he held AFL hitters to a .147 batting average while striking out 13 in 9 2/3 innings.

The Holland, Mich., native was an 18th-round pick by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Davenport College in Michigan.

He has worked himself methodically through the minor league system, starting with the Arizona Complex League team in 2018, followed by a stint with High Class-A Hickory in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no minor league season in 2022).

Wolfram earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco in 2022, where he appeared in 39 games and went 3-3 with a 4.42 ERA as he helped the RoughRiders win the Texas League title. Wolfram had two saves, eight holds and 57 innings pitched. He gave up 49 hits, 32 runs (28 earned) and 43 walks. He struck out 71. Batters hit .232 against him and he had a 1.61 WHIP.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.