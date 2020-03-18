Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

Chris Halicke

We're in an unprecedented time in sports.

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the hand of professional and collegiate sports leagues and associations to hit the pause button on just about everything. 

The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS? On hold. March Madness? Gone. Even The Masters, the PGA Tour's first major tournament of the year, will be postponed. Just about everything in the sports world is gone. Here in Dallas, as many other parts of the country, have bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, and more shut down. We are encouraged to practice social distancing. 

Our TV's, sports bars, and smart phones are suddenly without the sports we know and love. Like a summer romance, all we have to hold onto are our memories.

It only seems appropriate that we share our memories here. Baseball can be nostalgic to begin with, but now when all we have are past memories, let's celebrate those times we had instead of wallowing in the surreal nature of the current world of sports. Instead, we should try to relive the moments that made us fall in love with this team. 

In the comments below, or on the social media links, share your favorite Texas Rangers memories. It can be anything – a game, a pitch, a hit, an amazing defensive play. Did you or your child get to meet their hero? Catch a foul ball? Get to run the bases? 

Memories in baseball are a beautiful thing. While we are in a state of uncertainty of what's going to happen in the coming days, weeks, or months, let's hold onto the beautiful memories we've made at Globe Life Park, Arlington Stadium, a local Academy or Whataburger, or wherever you've experienced your favorite moments with this team.

In times like this, it's not only important, but it's necessary for us to stick together as a community...and this community has proven it can come together in the worst of circumstances. Let's remain positive in the moments we've all shared together in baseball and with the Texas Rangers. 

COVID-19 is doing its damage to our world right now, but it can't infect the memories we've made. Your memories in the comment section below are much appreciated. I will also share fans' comments on social media in this story. 

Soon enough, we'll get to hear Chuck Morgan announce those wonderful words. 

"It's baseball time in Texas!"

Pinkthing11
Pinkthing11

16-run eighth inning on April 19, 1996, I was at my friends birthday party watching either Babe or Gordy when the inning started, when I came home from the party they were still playing the inning

