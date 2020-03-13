Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

We're in an unprecedented time in sports.

The spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced the hand of professional and collegiate sports leagues and associations to hit the pause button on just about everything.

The NBA, NHL, MLB, and MLS? On hold. March Madness? Gone. Even The Masters, the PGA Tour's first major tournament of the year, will be postponed. Just about everything in the sports world is gone, not to mention the many other collegiate sports that do not get the same national attention as those who would have been dazzling us a busting our brackets in the coming weeks.

Our TV's, sports bars, and smart phones are suddenly without the sports we know and love. Like a summer romance, all we have to hold onto are our memories.

It only seems appropriate that we share our memories here. Baseball can be nostalgic to begin with, but now when all we have are past memories, let's celebrate those times we had instead of wallowing in the surreal nature of the current world of sports.

In the comments below, or on the social media links, share your favorite Texas Rangers memories. It can be anything – a game, a pitch, a hit, an amazing defensive play. Did you or your child get to meet their hero? Catch a foul ball? Get to run the bases?

Memories in baseball are a beautiful thing. While we are in a state of uncertainty of what's going to happen in the coming days, weeks, or months, let's hold onto the beautiful memories we've made at Globe Life Park, Arlington Stadium, a local Academy or Whataburger, or wherever you've experienced your favorite moments with this team.

In times like this, it's not only important, but it's necessary for us to stick together as a community...and this community has proven it can come together in the worst of circumstances. Let's remain positive in the moments we've all shared together in baseball and with the Texas Rangers.

COVID-19 is doing its damage to our world right now, but it can't infect the memories we've made. Your memories in the comment section below are much appreciated. I will also share fans' comments on social media in this story.

Soon enough, we'll get to hear Chuck Morgan announce those wonderful words.

"It's baseball time in Texas!"

