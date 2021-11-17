Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Alex Rodriguez Wins AL MVP

    One of the most polarizing players in Rangers history won the AL MVP on this date, then left town a few months later.
    Author:

    On this date in Texas Rangers history, Alex Rodriguez was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player for the 2003 season.

    It was the first MVP honor of Rodriguez’s career after previously finishing in second place on two occasions. And, it came in a year in which the Rangers finished in last place. Rodriguez became the second player to earn the MVP award (as voted by the Baseball Writers Association of America) with a last-place team. The first was Andre Dawson, who did it with the Chicago Cubs in 1987.

    Because of that, the first-place votes were spread among 10 different players. Rodriguez received six first-place votes and finished with 243 points, ahead of Toronto’s Carlos Delgado (213). Rodriguez’s six votes matched Yogi Berra (1951) for the fewest for first place for an MVP winner.

    Rodriguez led the American League with 47 home runs, 124 runs scored and a .600 slugging percentage. He also hit .298 and racked up 118 RBI. He was the only player named on every ballot.

    The Rangers traded Rodriguez to the New York Yankees on Feb. 15, 2004.

    Recommended Articles

    Mar 2001; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez in the dugout during the 2001 spring training season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A-Rod Wins AL MVP

    One of the most polarizing players in Rangers history won the AL MVP on this date, then left town a few months later.

    1 minute ago
    May 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson (2) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Third Base

    Our 2021 positional review continues with a look at third base, a position that has yet to find stability since Adrián Beltré retired.

    21 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

    Nov 16, 2021

    Also on this date …

    Nov. 17, 1975: Rangers traded pitcher Ferguson Jenkins to Boston for outfielder Juan Beniquez and two pitchers. Jenkins was a seven-time 20-win pitcher at the time. He would later return to the Rangers.

    Nov. 17, 1992: The Major League Expansion Draft is held to stock the rosters of the Florida Marlins and the Colorado Rockies. The Rangers lost three players — outfielder Kevin Reimer (first round, Colorado), pitcher Scott Chiamparino (second round, Florida) and outfielder Monty Farris (third round, Florida).

    Nov. 17, 2015: Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister is named the American League Manager of the Year after leading the Rangers to the 2015 American League West title in his first season with the team. He was voted the winner by the BBWAA.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Mar 2001; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez in the dugout during the 2001 spring training season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: A-Rod Wins AL MVP

    1 minute ago
    May 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Charlie Culberson (2) throws to first base during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Third Base

    21 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Nov 16, 2021
    Adolis Garcia
    News

    Rangers' García Finishes Fourth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting

    Nov 16, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Podcasts

    Podcast: Will The Rangers Actually Sign a Shortstop? Which One?

    Nov 15, 2021
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Nov 14, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

    Nov 13, 2021
    June 15, 2007; Denver, CO, USA; Tampa Bay Devil Rays senior advisor Don Zimmer during batting practice prior to game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, CO. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: Don Zimmer Hired As Manager

    Nov 12, 2021
    Sep 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
    News

    The Adolis Snub & Can Rangers Really Recruit?

    Nov 12, 2021