Rangers History Today: The Chris Woodward Era Begins

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers hired Chris Woodard as their manager.

The moment came on Nov. 3, 2018, as the Rangers were coming off a 67-95 2018 season that cost manager Jeff Banister his job. Don Wakamatsu finished out the final 10 games of that season. The Rangers settled on Woodward to take over the franchise.

The Rangers provided Woodward his first managerial job. In 2012, he was hired by the Seattle Mariners to be a minor league infield coordinator. In 2014, he earned a promotion to infield coach for the Mariners and was their first base coach in 2015. In 2016, he migrated down the west coast to become the third-base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he stayed until the Rangers hired him.

Woodward did have managerial experience, however. He managed the New Zealand team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic qualification tournament. He also had an interview the New York Yankees for their job in 2017 before they hired Aaron Boone.

Woodward spent more than a decade in Major League Baseball as a player, and he did it the hard way. The Toronto Blue Jays selected Woodward in the 54th round of the 1994 Major League draft, and it took Woodward five years to get a promotion to the Majors.

After that, he spent 12 years with the Blue Jays, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. He spent two separate stints with both the Mariners and the Blue Jays. As an infielder, Woodward hit .239 with 33 home runs and 191 RBI. He was the first Blue Jay and the 15th MLB shortstop all-time to hit three home runs in a game.

