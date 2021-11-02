Rangers History Today: A Day For Trades

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers made a trade for a college baseball player of the year and traded away a two-time American League MVP.

The trades came 14 years apart. On Nov. 2, 1985, the Rangers traded for Pete Incaviglia. On No. 2, 1999, the Rangers traded Juan González to Detroit.

By the end of the 1999 season, González had won the 1996 and 1998 AL MVP awards and was one of the game’s most feared sluggers. But the Rangers, fearing they couldn’t re-sign him after his contract ended in 2000, made a play to get something in return for their outfielder.

The Rangers sent González, along with Danny Patterson and Gregg Zaun, to the Tigers for Frank Catalanotto, Francisco Cordero, Bill Hasleman, Gabe Kapler, Justin Thompson, and Alan Webb. It was the first time that a two-time MVP had been traded since the Atlanta Braves traded Dale Murphy to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1999.

After two seasons away, spending 2000 with Detroit and 2001 with Cleveland, González returned to Texas for two more seasons.

The other trade was a much different scenario. The Rangers sent Bob Sebra and Jim Anderson to Montreal for Incaviglia. At the time, he was one of the most highly-touted college baseball players of all time. Coming out of Oklahoma State, he carved out a career in which he hit 100 home runs in 213 games and eventually became a College Baseball Hall of Famer.

The Montreal Expos drafted him in 1985, but Incaviglia didn’t want to start his career in the minors. He felt he was ready to go straight to the Majors. The Expos found a team willing to let him start in the Majors: the Rangers. Part of the deal was a spot on the Opening-Day roster for Incaviglia. At the time, he was the 15th player in history to make his MLB debut straight from amateur baseball. He was also the second Rangers player, the first being former pitcher David Clyde.

Incaviglia played for a decade in the pros, ending up with 206 career home runs, just 106 more than his three seasons at Oklahoma State.

