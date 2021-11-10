Rangers History Today: Juan González Wins Second MVP Award

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Juan González became the first Rangers player to win two Most Valuable Player awards.

On Nov. 10, 1998, González learned that he had been voted the American League MVP. The 1998 season was likely the best of his career. He had 101 RBI before the All-Star Break, the first to accomplish that feat since Hank Greenberg had 103 RBI in 1935. Greenberg also won the MVP that year.

González was in the top 10 in batting average, slugging, OPS, hits, total bases, doubles, home runs, RBI and extra-base hits. His most relevant numbers of the season was his .318 batting average, 45 home runs and 157 RBI, the last of which led the AL. He also led the AL with 50 doubles. He was an All-Star and earned his third straight Silver Slugger Award.

González comfortably won the award, with 357 points and 21 first-place votes. Boston’s Nomar Garciaparra was second with 232 points and five first-place votes.

González had previously won the award in 1996, and that vote was much closer. González beat then-Seattle shortstop Alex Rodriguez by three points (290-287), but Rodriguez had one more first-place vote than González (11-10).

Also on this date …

Nov. 10, 1978: The Rangers made one of their biggest trades of the 1970s. The Yankees unloaded a former Cy Young Award winner, closer Sparky Lyle, sending him to Texas along with four other players. The Rangers got Lyle for five players, including a prized pitching prospect in Dave Righetti.

Lyle was a relative bust for the Rangers, going 8-10 and registering just 21 saves before the Rangers sent him to Philadelphia in 1980. Righetti eventually reached the big leagues with the Yankees, was the 1981 Rookie of the Year and threw a no-hitter in 1983. In retirement, he embarked on a successful career as a pitching coach with the San Francisco Giants, shepherding the careers of Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum, among others.

Nov. 10, 2004: Rangers manager Buck Showalter is named the AL Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. That season, he led the Rangers to an 89-73 record, an 18-win turnaround from the season before.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook