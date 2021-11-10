Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Juan González Wins Second MVP Award

    The Texas Rangers have had a few MVPs in their history, but on this day we learned who became the first two-time MVP
    Author:

    On this date in Texas Rangers history, Juan González became the first Rangers player to win two Most Valuable Player awards.

    On Nov. 10, 1998, González learned that he had been voted the American League MVP. The 1998 season was likely the best of his career. He had 101 RBI before the All-Star Break, the first to accomplish that feat since Hank Greenberg had 103 RBI in 1935. Greenberg also won the MVP that year.

    González was in the top 10 in batting average, slugging, OPS, hits, total bases, doubles, home runs, RBI and extra-base hits. His most relevant numbers of the season was his .318 batting average, 45 home runs and 157 RBI, the last of which led the AL. He also led the AL with 50 doubles. He was an All-Star and earned his third straight Silver Slugger Award.

    González comfortably won the award, with 357 points and 21 first-place votes. Boston’s Nomar Garciaparra was second with 232 points and five first-place votes.

    González had previously won the award in 1996, and that vote was much closer. González beat then-Seattle shortstop Alex Rodriguez by three points (290-287), but Rodriguez had one more first-place vote than González (11-10).

    Recommended Articles

    Juan Gonzalez
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Juan González Wins Second MVP Award

    The Texas Rangers have had a few MVPs in their history, but on this day we learned who became the first two-time MVP

    1 minute ago
    Chris Young
    Play

    'Buy Stock': Rangers' Ambitious Offseason Plans Become Clearer

    The Texas Rangers' plan to lure free agents to Arlington is becoming clearer, and it involves buying on multiple fronts.

    5 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Play

    Predicting The Rangers' Free Agent Haul

    The Texas Rangers are poised to spend money this winter. But who can they land in free agency?

    20 hours ago

    Also on this date …

    Nov. 10, 1978: The Rangers made one of their biggest trades of the 1970s. The Yankees unloaded a former Cy Young Award winner, closer Sparky Lyle, sending him to Texas along with four other players. The Rangers got Lyle for five players, including a prized pitching prospect in Dave Righetti. 

    Lyle was a relative bust for the Rangers, going 8-10 and registering just 21 saves before the Rangers sent him to Philadelphia in 1980. Righetti eventually reached the big leagues with the Yankees, was the 1981 Rookie of the Year and threw a no-hitter in 1983. In retirement, he embarked on a successful career as a pitching coach with the San Francisco Giants, shepherding the careers of Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum, among others.

    Nov. 10, 2004: Rangers manager Buck Showalter is named the AL Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. That season, he led the Rangers to an 89-73 record, an 18-win turnaround from the season before.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Juan Gonzalez
    News

    Rangers History Today: Juan González Wins Second MVP Award

    1 minute ago
    Chris Young
    News

    'Buy Stock': Rangers' Ambitious Offseason Plans Become Clearer

    5 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    News

    Predicting The Rangers' Free Agent Haul

    20 hours ago
    Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) strikes out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
    News

    Rangers' García Snubbed As AL Rookie of the Year Finalist

    Nov 8, 2021
    Jul 24, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers In Attendance at Justin Verlander's Workout, Source Confirms

    Nov 8, 2021
    Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is congratulated by Texas Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    Nov 8, 2021
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Nov 7, 2021
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Nov 7, 2021
    Jun 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (51) talks with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Hire Tim Hyers As New Hitting Coach, Sources Confirm

    Nov 7, 2021