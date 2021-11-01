Rangers History Today: A Magical Season Comes to an End

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers’ first trip to the World Series came to an end.

The moment came on Nov. 1, 2010, as the Rangers hosted the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers were down 3-1 in the series and, in order to win, had to do something rare in baseball—come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Rangers had their ace back on the hill in Cliff Lee. The Giants had their wunderkind back on the mound in Tim Lincecum. And for six innings, this one was a pitchers’ duel in the classic sense. Both Lee and Lincecum held the respective batting orders without a run. The pair combined to give up five hits.

But, in the seventh, the game turned. Cody Ross and Juan Uribe led off the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles, and the Rangers were facing two runners on with no one out. Then, Aubrey Huff bunted the pair to second and third, respectively. It took a great play from Lee to keep Huff from reaching base, and it was the first successful bunt of Huff’s career.

Lee and the Rangers nearly escaped. Lee struck out Pat Burrell for the second out. But, there was no getting around Édgar Rentería, who homered on a 2-0 pitch to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. Rentería also played the hero in 1997, driving in the Marlins’ winning run against the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of that World Series.

The Rangers answered with a solo home run by Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the seventh, but that was the only run the Rangers scored, snapping an 18-inning scoreless drought. But, Lincecum escaped the seventh, and then retired the side in the eighth, before handing the ball to Giants closer Brian Wilson in the ninth for the save.

Also on this date …

Nov. 1, 1982: The Rangers hired Doug Rader to be their manager for the 1983 season.

Nov. 1, 2001: The Rangers named John Hart as general manager, replacing Doug Melvin.

