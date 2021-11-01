Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsAround MLBForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: A Magical Season Comes to an End

    The Texas Rangers saw their first trip to the World Series end on this date, as they watched San Francisco celebrate after Game 5.
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers’ first trip to the World Series came to an end.

    The moment came on Nov. 1, 2010, as the Rangers hosted the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. The Rangers were down 3-1 in the series and, in order to win, had to do something rare in baseball—come back from a 3-1 deficit.

    The Rangers had their ace back on the hill in Cliff Lee. The Giants had their wunderkind back on the mound in Tim Lincecum. And for six innings, this one was a pitchers’ duel in the classic sense. Both Lee and Lincecum held the respective batting orders without a run. The pair combined to give up five hits.

    But, in the seventh, the game turned. Cody Ross and Juan Uribe led off the top of the seventh with back-to-back singles, and the Rangers were facing two runners on with no one out. Then, Aubrey Huff bunted the pair to second and third, respectively. It took a great play from Lee to keep Huff from reaching base, and it was the first successful bunt of Huff’s career.

    Lee and the Rangers nearly escaped. Lee struck out Pat Burrell for the second out. But, there was no getting around Édgar Rentería, who homered on a 2-0 pitch to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. Rentería also played the hero in 1997, driving in the Marlins’ winning run against the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 of that World Series.

    Recommended Articles

    Texas Rangers
    Play

    Rangers History Today: A Magical Season Comes to an End

    The Texas Rangers saw their first trip to the World Series end on this date, as they watched San Francisco celebrate after Game 5.

    1 minute ago
    Feb 18, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants hitting coach Donnie Ecker (52) poses for a photo during spring training media day at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers Hire Donnie Ecker As Bench Coach & Offensive Coordinator

    The Texas Rangers have made a key addition to the major league coaching staff.

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16588397_168388671_lowres
    Play

    Rangers Release Drew Anderson Ahead of 40-Man Roster Crunch

    The Texas Rangers have a lot of decisions to make regarding the 40-man roster over the next few weeks.

    6 hours ago

    The Rangers answered with a solo home run by Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the seventh, but that was the only run the Rangers scored, snapping an 18-inning scoreless drought. But, Lincecum escaped the seventh, and then retired the side in the eighth, before handing the ball to Giants closer Brian Wilson in the ninth for the save.

    Also on this date …

    Nov. 1, 1982: The Rangers hired Doug Rader to be their manager for the 1983 season.

    Nov. 1, 2001: The Rangers named John Hart as general manager, replacing Doug Melvin.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Texas Rangers
    News

    Rangers History Today: A Magical Season Comes to an End

    1 minute ago
    Feb 18, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants hitting coach Donnie Ecker (52) poses for a photo during spring training media day at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Hire Donnie Ecker As Bench Coach & Offensive Coordinator

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16588397_168388671_lowres
    News

    Rangers Release Drew Anderson Ahead of 40-Man Roster Crunch

    6 hours ago
    2010 World Series
    News

    Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

    Oct 31, 2021
    Mitch Moreland / 2010 World Series
    News

    Rangers History Today: Capturing a Win in 2010 World Series

    Oct 30, 2021
    Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Texas Rangers bullpen during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    PETA Calls On MLB to Rename 'Bullpen' to 'Animal-Friendly Term'

    Oct 29, 2021
    Globe Life
    News

    NAACP Urges Pro Athletes To Avoid Texas

    Oct 29, 2021
    Texas Rangers Spring Training
    News

    Rangers Hire New Farm Director, Source Confirms

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_10769062_168388671_lowres
    News

    Rangers History Today: World Series Heartbreak

    Oct 28, 2021