    • November 5, 2021
    Rangers History Today: Prince Fielder Wins AL Comeback Player of the Year

    Prince Fielder completed his comeback from his 2014 injury to earn an American League award for his great 2015 season
    On this date in Texas Rangers history, Prince Fielder earned recognition as the American League’s Comeback Player of the Year.

    On Nov. 5, 2015, the Rangers won the American League West and fell in a dramatic five-game series to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Division Series.

    Fielder was a big part of that run to the playoffs. Fielder came to the Rangers in the 2013 offseason as part of a trade for Ian Kinsler, but was unable to make an impact in 2014 due to injuries. He played in just 42 games, hitting .247 with three home runs and 16 RBI. This came after Fielder played in at least 157 games per season from 2006 to 2013.

    But, in 2015, Fielder got healthy and he was back to his previous form. He played in 158 games for the Rangers, hitting .305 (the only time in his career he hit .300 or better in a season) with 23 home runs and 98 RBI. Along the way, Fielder earned his sixth and final All-Star appearance.

    Fielder returned for the 2016 season and played 89 games, hitting .212 with eight home runs and 44 RBI. On Aug. 10 of that year, Fielder announced that he was retiring after he underwent his second neck surgery in three years.

    In an odd bit of synergy, Prince Fielder finished his career with 319 home runs, the same amount that his father, Cecil, hit in his MLB career.

    New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was the National League Comeback Player of the Year.

