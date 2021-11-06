Rangers History Today: The Ron Washington Era Begins

On this date in Texas Rangers history, the Rangers hired Ron Washington as their manager.

On Nov. 6, 2006, Washington succeeded Buck Showalter, who had been fired a month prior. Washington was a long-time coach with the Oakland Athletics but had never been a Major League manager. The Rangers chose Washington over then Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu, New York Mets third-base coach Manny Acta, former Rangers catcher John Russell and Trey Hillman, who at the time was managing the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan.

The move ended up becoming a smashing success as Washington ended up becoming the winningest manager in Rangers history. After a couple of lean years, along with a rumored rift with one of the team’s cornerstones, Mark Teixeira, the Rangers became a winning team in 2009 under Washington, going 87-75 and finished 10 games out of first place in the American League West.

In 2010, everything changed. The Rangers won 90 games, and would win at least 90 games for four straight seasons. That year, Washington led the Rangers to their first playoff series victory, and their first World Series appearance after beating the New York Yankees in the AL Championship Series.

In 2011, the Rangers won a club record 96 games and reached the World Series for the second straight season, but fell in heartbreaking fashion to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington’s place in franchise history was secure, though his tenure came to an abrupt and shocking end when he resigned on Sept. 5, 2014. Washington cited personal reasons for his resignation. At a press conference a couple weeks later, Washington admitted to not being true to his wife of 42 years, and decided to step away from the game briefly to put the matter behind him.

Washington finished with a record of 664-611, the most victories of any Rangers manager. He led the Rangers to two AL pennants, three playoff appearances and two division titles.

Washington did eventually come back to the game, reuniting with the A's as an infield coach and third base coach in 2015. While he lost out on the managerial job for the Atlanta Braves, he was hired under new manager Brian Snitker as their third base coach in 2017. In Atlanta, Washington would finally win a World Series ring in 2021 after more than four decades in baseball as a player and coach.

Also on this date …

Nov. 6, 1997: The Rangers acquired pitcher Aaron Sele from the Boston Red Sox. The Rangers also received pitcher Mark Brandenburg and catcher Bill Haselman, while the Red Sox received catcher Jim Leyritz and outfielder Damon Buford.

Nov. 6, 2000: Rangers catcher Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez and pitcher Kenny Rogers each one a Gold Glove. For Rodríguez, it was the ninth straight of his career, while it was Rogers' first.

Nov. 6, 2008: Rangers shortstop Michael Young wins his first and only Gold Glove at shortstop.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

