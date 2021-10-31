Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsAround MLBForum
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

    Game 4 of the 2010 World Series took place at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington and Texas ran into a 'MadBum'
    Author:

    On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers got ‘MadBummed’ in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series.

    On Oct. 31, 2010, the Rangers were hosting the San Francisco Giants and coming off their first World Series victory, a 4-2 win over the Giants.

    It was a busy day at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Earlier in the day, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cowboys Stadium. Many of those fans filtered over for Game 4 — whether they had tickets or not.

    The Rangers started Tommy Hunter in an effort to even the series, while the Giants sent rookie Madison Bumgarner to the mount.

    Called up in June, Bumgarner went 7-6 and won his only postseason start to that point, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

    Recommended Articles

    2010 World Series
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

    Game 4 of the 2010 World Series took place at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington and Texas ran into a 'MadBum'

    1 minute ago
    Mitch Moreland / 2010 World Series
    Play

    Rangers History Today: Capturing a Win in 2010 World Series

    On this date, the Texas Rangers won their first World Series game in team history.

    Oct 30, 2021
    Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Texas Rangers bullpen during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    PETA Calls On MLB to Rename 'Bullpen' to 'Animal-Friendly Term'

    Major League Baseball is facing pressure from an animal rights organization to make a change to the game's language.

    Oct 29, 2021

    Against the Rangers, he was just plain brilliant. He threw for eight innings, giving up just three hits and allowing just one Rangers baserunner to reach second base.

    Hunter had the best season of his career in 2010, going 13-4 in 22 starts. But that success didn’t translate to the postseason. In his three playoff starts, he failed to get into the fifth inning. Against the Giants in Game 4, he gave up a two-run home run to Aubrey Huff in the third inning, and Bumgarner made that hold up.

    As Rangers fans walked away from the Ballpark that night, they contemplated the fact that their first World Series might end the next night.

    Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We’re happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    2010 World Series
    News

    Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

    1 minute ago
    Mitch Moreland / 2010 World Series
    News

    Rangers History Today: Capturing a Win in 2010 World Series

    Oct 30, 2021
    Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Texas Rangers bullpen during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    PETA Calls On MLB to Rename 'Bullpen' to 'Animal-Friendly Term'

    Oct 29, 2021
    Globe Life
    News

    NAACP Urges Pro Athletes To Avoid Texas

    Oct 29, 2021
    Texas Rangers Spring Training
    News

    Rangers Hire New Farm Director, Source Confirms

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_10769062_168388671_lowres
    News

    Rangers History Today: World Series Heartbreak

    Oct 28, 2021
    Sep 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds third base after he hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers' García Named AL Rookie of the Year by The Sporting News

    Oct 28, 2021
    Sep 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak (15) celebrates with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) after scoring in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
    News

    Texas Rangers 2021 Positional Review: Second Base

    Oct 27, 2021
    Neftali Feliz of the Texas Rangers walks off the mound at the end of the ninth inning during Game Six of the MLB World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
    News

    Rangers History Today: One Strike Away ... Twice

    Oct 27, 2021