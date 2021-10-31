Rangers History Today: Shut Down By 'MadBum'

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers got ‘MadBummed’ in Game 4 of the 2010 World Series.

On Oct. 31, 2010, the Rangers were hosting the San Francisco Giants and coming off their first World Series victory, a 4-2 win over the Giants.

It was a busy day at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington. Earlier in the day, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cowboys Stadium. Many of those fans filtered over for Game 4 — whether they had tickets or not.

The Rangers started Tommy Hunter in an effort to even the series, while the Giants sent rookie Madison Bumgarner to the mount.

Called up in June, Bumgarner went 7-6 and won his only postseason start to that point, in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Against the Rangers, he was just plain brilliant. He threw for eight innings, giving up just three hits and allowing just one Rangers baserunner to reach second base.

Hunter had the best season of his career in 2010, going 13-4 in 22 starts. But that success didn’t translate to the postseason. In his three playoff starts, he failed to get into the fifth inning. Against the Giants in Game 4, he gave up a two-run home run to Aubrey Huff in the third inning, and Bumgarner made that hold up.

As Rangers fans walked away from the Ballpark that night, they contemplated the fact that their first World Series might end the next night.

