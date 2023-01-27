Ian Kennedy, who recorded 16 saves for the Texas Rangers in 2021, is returning for the 2023 season.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Kennedy announced his return to the team on Instagram.

Kennedy, a right-handed reliever, posted a photo of himself on social media in a Rangers uniform with a caption:

Runnin’ it back with @rangers for the 2023 season! I’m excited for the opportunity, and can’t wait to see this talented team play this year. Great time to be a Ranger fan!

The Rangers have not made a formal announcement.

Kennedy emerged as the Rangers closer in 2021, saving 16 games in 32 appearances with a 2.51 ERA.

But that wasn’t enough for the Rangers to keep him, as they packaged him with starter Kyle Gibson in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies that July. The deal netted the Rangers a young starter in Spencer Howard.

Kennedy, 38, has pitched 16 Major League seasons. He has a 104-113 record with a 4.14 ERA. From 2010-18 he was a full-time starter, with his best season coming in 2011 when he won a Major League-best 21 games for Arizona, along with a 2.88 ERA. He was fourth in National League Cy Young voting that season.

Since 2019, he’s been used as a reliever. Last year with the Diamondbacks he went 4-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 57 appearances. With the Kansas City Royals in 2019 he had a career-high 30 saves and has 66 career saves.

The Rangers are looking for candidates for the bullpen in 2023. The Rangers recently agreed to a deal with Reyes Moronta, a reliever who worked with manager Bruce Bochy with the San Francisco Giants.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

