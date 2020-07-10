Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo Cleared for Team Workouts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Chris Halicke

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers star outfielder Joey Gallo has been cleared to participate in workouts at Globe Life Field after initially testing positive for COVID-19 on June 29.

It took only four days from the time the Rangers first announced Gallo's positive test to clear him for workouts. Gallo originally tested positive with the MLB-mandated saliva test on June 29. However, a nasal swab taken on June 30 came back negative. After waiting 48 hours, Gallo took another saliva test that came back positive on July 5, which was subsequently announced by the club (with his permission) on July 6. 

According to Major League Baseball's intake testing protocol, if a player tests positive for COVID-19, they must have two negative tests for COVID-19 spaced 24 hours apart before they can return to the team.

MLB's intake testing process has been under fire over the past several days, which Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri fully detailed in Friday's Daily Cover story. Some of the issues with the testing process includes testers not showing up or tests not being shipped to MLB's lab in Utah. Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels confirmed on Monday that only the false negative on June 30 contributed to the delay of announcing his positive test. 

However, another issue has been the accuracy of the tests coming into question. It is still not certain if that played a role in this process with Gallo.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more information.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is Forcing His Way into the Rangers Lineup

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was the Rangers' best player in Spring Training. Early impressions at Summer Camp indicate it was no fluke.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Notes: 2021 Schedule, Summer Camp Night Games, Mendez Added to Roster

Major League Baseball announced the 2021 schedule on Thursday.

Chris Halicke

Chirinos Believes Rangers Rotation is Good Enough to Get to the Postseason

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos had high praise for the club's rotation on Wednesday, as well as two key bats in the lineup.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Ronald Guzmán Cleared for Summer Camp Workouts

Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzmán has been officially cleared to fully participate in Summer Camp workouts at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Lance Lynn Displays Competitive Edge with Six Sensational Innings on Tuesday

Texas Rangers starter Lance Lynn threw six sensational innings at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers to Host Rockies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field; 2020 Schedule Announced

The 2020 Texas Rangers 60-game schedule has been officially announced, with the Rangers hosting the Rockies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Into the Unknown: Rangers at the Mercy of Intake Testing Process with Gallo and Guzmán

The Texas Rangers are still waiting on the intake testing results for Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzmán.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Star Joey Gallo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas Rangers star slugger Joey Gallo has tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Jon Daniels announced on Monday.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Odor and Kiner-Falefa Have Seemingly Picked Up Where They Left Off at Spring Training

Rougned Odor and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had arguably the strongest performances at Texas Rangers Spring Training. It didn't take long for them to regain their stride at Summer Camp.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Summer Camp Takeaways: Minor and Kluber Pitch, Taveras Homers, Solak at First?

Recap day two of Texas Rangers Summer Camp with three key takeaways from Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke