Joey Gallo's dominating performance in the MLB The Show Players League has culminated in a playoff berth. So one way or another, the Texas Rangers will be a postseason team in 2020.

The Rangers slugger completed his slate of regular season games on Monday night, unfortunately dropping both of them to Washington's Juan Soto and Chicago's Ian Happ. Gallo finished with a 23-6 record, which placed him second in the league – just one game back of Tampa Bay's Blake Snell. Gallo did defeat Snell during their regular season matchup by a score of 11-2.

Gallo falling behind Snell at the tail end of the regular season does not erase the fact that he was a dominant force at the controls of his virtual teammates.

"I know he's kicking ass," Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said via conference call on Monday. "My sons have watched a couple [games]. I have not seen them, but I texted Joey a couple times with congratulations since he's running roughshod through the league. I'm happy for him."

A couple of regular season games remain for the the rest of the field to decide the final playoff spots. Afterward, the playoffs consisting of the top-eight teams in the league will be aired from May 1-3 on ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. The first two rounds will be best-of-three series and the World Series will be a best-of-five series.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.