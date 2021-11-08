Rangers In Attendance at Justin Verlander's Workout, Source Confirms

The Texas Rangers had a scout in attendance to watch Justin Verlander's workout on Monday in Florida, a source confirms with SI's InsideTheRangers.com.

The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli was the first to report the Rangers in attendance.

The future Hall of Fame hurler is now a free agent will turn 39 prior to the 2022 season. However, in a session where he threw about 25 pitches, Verlander hit 94-97 mph on his fastball and "looked good" while throwing all of his pitches. Verlander only started one game in 2020 and missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30, 2020.

The Rangers are poised to spend significant money this offseason, and the starting rotation is on the club's list of priorities. While this year's class of free agent starting pitchers doesn't boast a young superstar in the prime of their career, it is a rather deep class of quality arms that can aid the Rangers with veteran leadership and the ability to eat innings.

There are, however, two concerns regarding Verlander. The first is obviously his age and health. The list of 39-year-old pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery and performing at the same standard they did previously is rather short. Even so, When Verlander last pitched, he was still one of the best arms in the game. In 2019, Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA, 179 ERA+ and 0.80 WHIP, all while racking up an even 300 strikeouts in 223 innings of work. All of that was good enough to win the American League Cy Young award.

The second concern is the qualifying offer that is attached to him. The Astros tendered the one-year, $18.4 million offer to him before Sunday's deadline, and if he declines it, there could be a strong market for him. The Rangers, however, have their sights set on the crop of big-name shortstops, and all but Javier Báez also have qualifying offers attached to them as well.

If Verlander, 38, rejects the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, there could be a strong market for the future Hall of Famer. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If the Rangers sign a player who declined a qualifying offer, they will have to surrender their second-round pick and $500,000 from their international bonus pool. If they sign two players who declined qualifying offers, they will also forfeit their third-highest remaining pick. (Here's more on the current rules regarding MLB's qualifying offer).

Of course, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, the current system expires with it. Who knows what the parameters will be in the new CBA, and clubs may argue that since the next draft will take place under the new system, the qualifying offer compensation should be subject to the new system rather than the old.

However, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said last week the club is acting as if they are subject to the current rules until they are notified otherwise.

There are other options for the Rangers in the starting pitching market, including Dallas native Clayton Kershaw, who was not tendered a qualifying offer. However, the injury concerns surrounding Kershaw may be more alarming.

