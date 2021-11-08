Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rangers In Attendance at Justin Verlander's Workout, Source Confirms

    The Texas Rangers are doing their due diligence in scouting a future Hall of Famer coming off Tommy John surgery.
    Author:

    The Texas Rangers had a scout in attendance to watch Justin Verlander's workout on Monday in Florida, a source confirms with SI's InsideTheRangers.com.

    The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli was the first to report the Rangers in attendance.

    The future Hall of Fame hurler is now a free agent will turn 39 prior to the 2022 season. However, in a session where he threw about 25 pitches, Verlander hit 94-97 mph on his fastball and "looked good" while throwing all of his pitches. Verlander only started one game in 2020 and missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Sept. 30, 2020.

    The Rangers are poised to spend significant money this offseason, and the starting rotation is on the club's list of priorities. While this year's class of free agent starting pitchers doesn't boast a young superstar in the prime of their career, it is a rather deep class of quality arms that can aid the Rangers with veteran leadership and the ability to eat innings.

    Recommended Articles

    Jul 24, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Rangers In Attendance at Justin Verlander's Workout, Source Confirms

    The Texas Rangers are doing their due diligence in scouting a future Hall of Famer coming off Tommy John surgery.

    6 minutes ago
    Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is congratulated by Texas Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    Joey Gallo deservedly won his second straight Gold Glove in right field, but Adolis García has the potential to be a "Golden" successor in 2022.

    2 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Play

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

    22 hours ago

    There are, however, two concerns regarding Verlander. The first is obviously his age and health. The list of 39-year-old pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery and performing at the same standard they did previously is rather short. Even so, When Verlander last pitched, he was still one of the best arms in the game. In 2019, Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA, 179 ERA+ and 0.80 WHIP, all while racking up an even 300 strikeouts in 223 innings of work. All of that was good enough to win the American League Cy Young award.

    The second concern is the qualifying offer that is attached to him. The Astros tendered the one-year, $18.4 million offer to him before Sunday's deadline, and if he declines it, there could be a strong market for him. The Rangers, however, have their sights set on the crop of big-name shortstops, and all but Javier Báez also have qualifying offers attached to them as well.

    Jul 24, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    If Verlander, 38, rejects the one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer, there could be a strong market for the future Hall of Famer.

    If the Rangers sign a player who declined a qualifying offer, they will have to surrender their second-round pick and $500,000 from their international bonus pool. If they sign two players who declined qualifying offers, they will also forfeit their third-highest remaining pick. (Here's more on the current rules regarding MLB's qualifying offer).

    Of course, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, the current system expires with it. Who knows what the parameters will be in the new CBA, and clubs may argue that since the next draft will take place under the new system, the qualifying offer compensation should be subject to the new system rather than the old.

    However, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said last week the club is acting as if they are subject to the current rules until they are notified otherwise.

    There are other options for the Rangers in the starting pitching market, including Dallas native Clayton Kershaw, who was not tendered a qualifying offer. However, the injury concerns surrounding Kershaw may be more alarming.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jul 24, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers In Attendance at Justin Verlander's Workout, Source Confirms

    6 minutes ago
    Jul 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) is congratulated by Texas Rangers designated hitter Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Gold Glove Talk: Gallo Wins Second Straight Award, But What About García?

    2 hours ago
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

    22 hours ago
    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    23 hours ago
    Jun 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (51) talks with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Hire Tim Hyers As New Hitting Coach, Sources Confirm

    Nov 7, 2021
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Around MLB

    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

    Nov 7, 2021
    Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Dates, Free Agency & Lockouts: Your Complete Guide to the MLB 2021-22 Offseason

    Nov 6, 2021
    Jun. 18, 2008; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington against the Atlanta Braves at the Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers History Today: The Ron Washington Era Begins

    Nov 6, 2021
    Sep 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Rangers Make Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of 40-Man Crunch

    Nov 5, 2021