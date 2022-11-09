Skip to main content

Rangers Decline Kole Calhoun Contract Option

The veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in any year when he played at least 100 games.

The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they were turning down the 2023 club option on outfielder Kole Calhoun.

Calhoun, who will be 35 next season, would have made $5.5 million in 2023 had the Rangers picked up the club option. Calhoun signed in 2022 and made $5.2 million last season.

By turning down the option, Calhoun can become a free agent. It also opens up a spot on the Rangers 40-man roster, which may be useful as the Rangers strategize to protect eligible prospects form the Rule V Draft.

The former Gold Glove outfielder made the Opening Day roster and was healthy most of the season, aside from one stint on the injured list in August with right heel irritation.

But, statistically, this was Calhoun’s worst season at the plate in a season in which he played at least 100 games. He played 125 games and batted .196/.257/.330/.587. He had 36 runs, 128 total bases, 14 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 49 RBI. He walked 27 times and struck out 136 times. He stole three bases and was caught stealing twice. Along with 20 games at designated hitter. Calhoun played 29 games in left field, one game in center field and 75 games in right field.

Calhoun hasn’t hit better than .235 in the past five seasons. He lost playing time in the final two months due to injury and the emergence of younger players like Bubba Thompson, who ended the season as the starter in left field.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

