Texas broke up a perfect game with two runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t able to hold onto the lead as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Rangers 3-2 on Saturday night at Angel Stadium.

The Rangers (66-91) have just five games remaining in the season. Texas has now lost 24 of its last 32 games and is 25-42 since the All-Star Break. The Rangers are also 15-28 under interim manager Tony Beasley, who is considered a candidate for the full-time job.

Angels (72-86) starter José Suarez was perfect for six innings. In the seventh, Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien broke it up with a single to left field, which sparked a two-run rally for the Rangers, though Semien didn’t score. He was out at second on a ground ball by shortstop Corey Seager. He beat out the throw to first base, and then first baseman Nathaniel Lowe homered to right field to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

Suarez retired the next two Rangers, and then the Angels grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the seventh.

With two on and no out, Livan Soto doubled to center field. David Fletcher scored from second base to tie the game, but Kurt Suzuki was called out at home as he collided with Rangers catcher Jonah Heim. The Angels challenged the call, but it was upheld, and the Angels and Rangers were tied at 2-2. Amid all the action, Soto advanced to third.

Angels pinch-hitter Matt Thaiss grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Soto to give them the lead. The Rangers did challenge the tag play, but the run was upheld.

Even though he lost his perfect game, Suarez (8-8) got the win, striking out six and walking none.

Suzuki drove in the only other Angels run, which came in the second inning, an RBI single off Rangers starter Cole Ragans. The rookie left-hander will likely end the season without a Major League victory, but he threw five solid innings, giving up just the one hit, along with a walk. He struck out two.

Jonathan Hernández, who ended up giving up the Angels’ winning run, took the loss, falling to 2-3.

The series concludes on Sunday. Neither team has announced its starter for the series finale.

