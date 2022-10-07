Skip to main content

Rangers Prospect Hits Second Home Run in Arizona Fall League

Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.

Oct. 6: Texas Rangers infield prospect Luisangel Acuña hit his second home run in Arizona Fall League action during the Surprise Saguaros' 8-6 win over Salt River, which lifted the Saguaros to 3-1. 

Acuña hit the home run in the top of the third inning, part of a 2-for-3 game that include two runs and a stolen base. 

Cody Freeman, a Rangers catching prospect, hit ninth and went 0-for-3.

On Wednesday, the Rangers beat the Glendale Desert Dogs, 6-5. Aaron Zavala and Trevor Hauver went 0-for-3. 

Oct. 4: Texas Rangers prospect Grant Wolfram struck out six hitters in two innings of work for the Surprise Saguaros on Tuesday, a game that turned out to be a 6-4 loss to Peoria. 

The game was notable for the Arizona Fall League debut of first-round pick Kumar Rocker, who threw the first inning. 

But it was Wolfram who truly impressed, as he struck out six and walked one in two innings of work. 

Other Rangers prospects on Tuesday night included: 

Pitcher Nick Starr, who pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit and one run while striking out one.

Infielder Luisangel Acuna, who went 1-for-5 with 2 RBI and one runs scored. 

Catcher Cody Freeman, who went 2-for-3 with a run scored. 

Surprise is back in action on Wednesday against the Glendale Desert Dogs.  

Oct. 3: Texas Rangers prospects Trevor Hauver and Aaron Zavala both homered in their Arizona Fall League debuts on Monday, as the Surprise Saguaros defeated the Salt River Rafters 11-6.

The Rangers have nine players in the Arizona Fall League, all playing for the Saguaros.

Hauver and Zavala both ended their 2022 season with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, which won the Texas League championship.

Hauver hit his home run in the top of the seventh inning, which was a three-run shot. That gave Surprise a 10-3 lead. Hauver had a run-scoring single in the top of the second. He was the designated hitter and went 2-for-2 with four RBI and two walks. He also scored a run.

Zavala’s home run was a solo shot that came in the eighth inning. He played right field and finished 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored.

They weren’t the only Rangers prospects in the lineup for Surprise on Monday.

Luisangel Acuña started at shortstop and went 2-for-5.

The Surprise team features players from the Rangers, the Houston Astros, the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In other AFL games on Monday, the Peoria Javelinas beat the Glendale Desert Dogs 5-3 and the Scottsdale Scorpions beat the Mesa Solar Sox 7-4.

Action continues on Tuesday when Surprise faces Peoria in the late game at 8:35 central time. Earlier on Tuesday Salt River faces Glendale and Scottsdale takes on Mesa.

