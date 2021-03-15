Rangers Mailbag: What's Rougned Odor's Role? Leody In Charge?

Here it is! The return of the #SmartHalicke mailbag, where I take questions from Texas Rangers fans on social media and try to give you the most informed answers possible.

Will [Rougned] Odor be the everyday third baseman or will Brock Holt make it?

Twitter: JustinCavey

At this point, Rougned Odor has taken the third base job by the horns. He looks very comfortable at the hot corner, and has made all the plays capable of any major league third baseman.

Obviously, the question with Odor is his bat. He's having a strong spring, but we've all heard and seen that before. If the Rangers can finally get Rougie to tap into some level of consistency at the plate, along with playing a solid third base, he should hold the position until Josh Jung is deemed major league ready.

Speaking of Jung...

What will the Rangers do with Odor when Josh Jung is called up?

Twitter: @MRPOWELL1999

It really depends how well Odor handles things at the plate. If he is wildly inconsistent again, the Rangers will be scrambling again to find quality at-bats. If Odor becomes the player the Rangers signed him to be four years ago, Jung may have to earn additional at-bats at different positions.

I do truly believe that Jung will eventually be the everyday third baseman by the end of the season. The Rangers are in fact rebuilding, and the growth of their younger players is crucial for building the next contending core. I don't believe Odor is a part of that core, but it's been made clear that Jung has to earn his job in the big leagues.

As good as [Ronald] Guzmán has looked, is there any way he’s not the day-one starter at first base?

Twitter: @BigOMitchell

Yes, and his name is Nate Lowe.

The Rangers didn't acquire Lowe just to push Guzmán to play better. It was to have the next plan if Guzmán didn't come through in his last chance with the ballclub.

Now, I do believe Guzmán has done enough to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, and Willie Calhoun's groin injury paves an avenue for Guzmán to compete for at-bats at first base and designated hitter.

If indeed Calhoun has to nurse his injury on the Inured List to start the season, Guzmán would need to continue to push to truly win the first base job.

@ChrisHalicke #smarthalicke Can you explain how you see the possible center field plans playing out? Will [Leody] Taveras be the only true CF on the roster? #rangers #togetherwe

Twitter: @BamboozledIdiot

After a slow start at the plate, Taveras has really come around with the same types of at-bats we saw in his debut last season. At this point, I still see him as the Opening Day centerfielder.

However, Eli White has made this a competition. He's having the strongest performance of all the outfielders in camp not named Joey Gallo. At this point, I have Eli White making it as the final outfielder, which provides Taveras more immediate competition to keep his job after the season begins.

First time caller, long time listener! What’s the latest on Demarcus Evans? I’ll hang up and get the answer off the air!!!

Twitter: @aggiemilkman17

In the latest update we've received, Demarcus Evans is on schedule as he recovers from his lat strain. According to that plan, he should begin throwing off a mound this week.

That obviously means he won't be ready for Opening Day, but he could work out at the alternate site in April until he is ready to go.

#smarthalicke What’s the biggest animal you think you could take in a fight?

Twitter: @ChrisWhite1245

*insert rolling on the floor laughing emoji*

Honestly, I have a hard time imagining fighting any animal barehanded that doesn't get me severely wounded, killed, or in trouble due to animal cruelty.

Plus, I'm what you would call "indoors-y". Like, I feel I could take down a chicken or something (to eat for dinner, obviously). Then again, I'm afraid of bees and spiders. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Can you confirm or deny that Whataburger was the factor that helped Hearn during his outing today? #SmartHalicke

Twitter: @RobynHearnTV

Regarding his start on March 6, Whataburger was not a part of his pregame meal.

However...

Taylor has confirmed with me that since then Whataburger has fueled at least one of his outings.

I guess the secret to a strong spring training lies under the orange and white "W".

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

