The Texas Rangers, along with other teams, appear to be pursuing the New York Mets veteran as an outfield answer.

The Texas Rangers are among the clubs believed to be pursuing outfielder Michael Conforto, according to The Athletic.

The New York Mets, Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins also appear to be interested in the veteran.

Conforto did not play in 2022 due to offseason shoulder surgery. Still, the Houston Astros offered Conforto a two-year, $30 million at the end of August on the off-chance he could play in the postseason. Conforto passed on the deal, but that might also set the market for what he's looking for.

Conforto played his entire seven-year career with the Mets, and was selected an All-Star in 2017. He’s batted .255/.356/.468/.824 with 132 home runs and 396 RBI. He made $12.25 million in 2021.

The Athletic reported that his agent, Scott Boras, said that Conforto is looking for a short-term deal, one that could last up to two years, with an opt-out. That’s likely an opportunity for Conforto to show he’s over his injury, can produce and get a long-term deal after 2023.

The Rangers have pushed starting pitching to the back-burner after signing Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, and trading for Jake Odorizzi, to go with holdovers Martín Pérez and Jon Gray.

As far back as August, the Rangers have made it clear they’re looking for a middle-of-the-order bat to bolster its lineup. The Rangers had four hitters that had at least 25 home runs last season — Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García.

García is the starting right fielder, while Leody Taveras is the starting center fielder. That leaves left field, where the Rangers have Bubba Thompson as an option. That could also be a spot for infielders Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith, both of which would likely need to convert to the outfield full-time to have a regular spot in the lineup.

None of the three have Conforto’s demonstrated power. But all three played last year and haven’t had injury issues.

