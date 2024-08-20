Texas Rangers Minor League Pitcher Hospitalized After One-Car Accident in North Carolina
Texas Rangers minor league pitcher Luis Ramirez was involved in a one-car accident on his way to L.P. Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C. for practice on Monday.
Ramirez, 23, suffered several injuries and is in stable condition at a Winston-Salem hospital, about 72 miles northeast of Hickory. He's a member of the Rangers' High-A affiliate Hickory Crawdads.
The right-hander was a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Rangers out of Long Beach State.
The Rangers reported that Ramirez was driving on a wet road. The Hickory Crawdads were off on Monday. They host a series against Bowling Green beginning Tuesday night.
Ramirez grew up in Los Angeles and attended Bishop Mora Salesian High School near downtown LA. He was drafted after his sophomore season at Long Beach State in which a shoulder injury limited his action during conference play. He was 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in seven starts with 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings and held batters to .197 average.
In his first professional season with Low-A Down East in 2023, he was 1-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings. This season with High-A Hickory, he is 1-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings.
Outfielder Anthony Gutierrez Out For Season
Rangers outfield prospect Anthony Gutierrez, with High-A Hickory, was placed on the injured list and scheduled to have season-ending left shoulder surgery. Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery on Wednesday at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington.
