Texas Rangers Move Young Slugger to Injured List in Latest Roster Move
ARLINGTON, Texas — Down two infielders, the Texas Rangers made a move on Sunday to give one of them time to heal up.
The Texas Rangers moved third baseman Josh Jung to the 10-day injured list on Sunday, a move they hope will only keep him out for 10 days. Manager Bruce Bochy announced the move.
Jung came back with neck spams from spring training and was in the opening day lineup. But, on Friday, while making a backhanded grab for a ground ball in the seventh inning, he re-aggravated his neck.
He didn’t play on Saturday and Josh Smith took his place in the starting lineup. But, in the first inning Smith suffered a left quad contusion when he collided with the railing in left field while chasing down a foul ball.
Smith left the game, and Ezequiel Duran replaced him.
The decision came down to which player might come back faster from the injury. Bochy believes that Smith could play as soon as Monday in Cincinnati. He did some baseball drills during pre-game.
Smith won a Silver Slugger as a utility player last year and spent much of that season at third base in place of Jung, who was recovering from a fractured wrist. He slashed .258/.337/.394 with 13 home runs, a triple, 30 doubles and 62 RBI. He has already started at shortstop and third base in the Rangers’ first three games.
When Jung is healthy he’s a huge piece of the lineup for Texas. In 2023 he slashed .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games.