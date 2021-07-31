Rangers vs. Mariners: Starting Lineups, Notes For Saturday
Saturday, July 31, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed
Probables:
SEA: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA, with Pittsburgh)
vs
TEX: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Seattle Mariners
TV: Root Sports Northwest
Radio: 710
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
3B Charlie Culberson
RF Adolis García
1B Nathaniel Lowe
2B Andy Ibanez
C Jonah Heim
DH Curtis Terry
LF Jason Martin
CF Eli White
Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup
SS J.P. Crawford
RF Mitch Haniger
1B Ty France
3B Kyle Seager
2B Abraham Toro
DH Luis Torrens
C Cal Raleigh
CF Jarred Kelenic
LF Dylan Moore
Rangers Trades Before Non-Waiver Trade Deadline (In case you missed it)
Trade With New York Yankees
Rangers receive:
INF Josh Smith
INF Trevor Hauver
INF Ezequiel Duran
RHP Glenn Otto
Yankees receive:
OF Joey Gallo
LHP Joely Rodríguez
Cash considerations
Trade With Philadelphia Phillies
Rangers receive:
RHP Spencer Howard
RHP Kevin Gowdy
RHP Josh Gessner
Phillies receive:
RHP Kyle Gibson
RHP Ian Kennedy
RHP Hans Crouse
Cash considerations
Today’s Roster Moves
None
Today’s Draft Pick Signings
The Rangers reported on Saturday that they had signed six additional draft picks — LHP Larson Kindreich (eighth round); OF Jojo Blackmon (11th round); RHP Jackson Leath (12th round); 15th, RHP Evan Elliott (15th round); RHP Michael Alfonso (17th round); RHP Joseph Mantalvo (12th round).
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time. Manager Chris Woodward said on Saturday that he believes Calhoun will be back “at some point.”
John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw exclusively fastballs in a bullpen session on Tuesday. According to manager Chris Woodward, King came out of it feeling "normal." King threw another bullpen on Friday and said King is “trying to get our trainers to accelerate the process because he feels so good.” So, King continues to make progress, but Woodward didn’t put a timetable on King’s return.
60-Day Injured List
Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.
Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.
Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.
