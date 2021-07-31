Rangers vs. Mariners: Starting Lineups, Notes For Saturday

The Texas Rangers continue their three-game weekend series with the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field with Taylor Hearn taking the hill

Saturday, July 31, 2021

6:05 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

SEA: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.35 ERA, with Pittsburgh)

vs

TEX: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Seattle Mariners

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: 710

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

3B Charlie Culberson

RF Adolis García

1B Nathaniel Lowe

2B Andy Ibanez

C Jonah Heim

DH Curtis Terry

LF Jason Martin

CF Eli White

Seattle Mariners Starting Lineup

SS J.P. Crawford

RF Mitch Haniger

1B Ty France

3B Kyle Seager

2B Abraham Toro

DH Luis Torrens

C Cal Raleigh

CF Jarred Kelenic

LF Dylan Moore

Rangers Trades Before Non-Waiver Trade Deadline (In case you missed it)

Trade With New York Yankees

Rangers receive:

INF Josh Smith

INF Trevor Hauver

INF Ezequiel Duran

RHP Glenn Otto

Yankees receive:

OF Joey Gallo

LHP Joely Rodríguez

Cash considerations

Trade With Philadelphia Phillies

Rangers receive:

RHP Spencer Howard

RHP Kevin Gowdy

RHP Josh Gessner

Phillies receive:

RHP Kyle Gibson

RHP Ian Kennedy

RHP Hans Crouse

Cash considerations

Today’s Roster Moves

None

Today’s Draft Pick Signings

The Rangers reported on Saturday that they had signed six additional draft picks — LHP Larson Kindreich (eighth round); OF Jojo Blackmon (11th round); RHP Jackson Leath (12th round); 15th, RHP Evan Elliott (15th round); RHP Michael Alfonso (17th round); RHP Joseph Mantalvo (12th round).

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is recovering well, maybe even ahead of schedule. Optimistically, he could start swinging a bat next week. Jon Daniels said the Rangers haven't put Calhoun on the 60-day IL because they believe he has a real chance to come back in a lesser amount of time. Manager Chris Woodward said on Saturday that he believes Calhoun will be back “at some point.”

John King (left shoulder inflammation): King threw exclusively fastballs in a bullpen session on Tuesday. According to manager Chris Woodward, King came out of it feeling "normal." King threw another bullpen on Friday and said King is “trying to get our trainers to accelerate the process because he feels so good.” So, King continues to make progress, but Woodward didn’t put a timetable on King’s return.

60-Day Injured List

Kohei Arihara (right shoulder surgery): Arihara had a procedure to repair of posterior circumflex humeral artery aneurysm in his right arm. The procedure was performed by vascular surgeon Dr. Gregory Pearl in Dallas and went as expected. Arihara started playing catch on July 1 at Globe Life Field and is considered ahead of schedule. He could begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September.

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush was shut down for six weeks after suffering the injury. He was thought to maybe be ready around the All-Star break, but Bush's timetable is still undetermined.

Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months.

