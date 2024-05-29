Texas Rangers Notebook: Nathan Eovaldi, Wyatt Langford Activated from Injured List
The Texas Rangers made the following roster moves before Tuesday night’s series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field:
- RHP Nathan Eovaldi activated from 15-day Injured List (Right groin strain)
- OF Wyatt Langford activated from 10-day Injured List (Right hamstring strain)
- OF Evan Carter placed on 10-day Injured List (Lumbar sprain)
- RHP Yerry Rodríguez optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Eovaldi was activated to serve as the starter for Game 1 of the two-game series which also served as a World Series rematch. He did not complete a minor league rehab assignment after he was placed on IL with a right groin strain on May 3, as this will be his first game action since a start on May 2 vs. the Washington Nationals (W, 5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO, 92 pitches/58 strikes).
Eovaldi has gone 2-2, 2.61 ERA (12 ER/41 1/3 IP) with 44 strikeouts/19 walks over seven games/starts in 2024. He posted a 0.79 ERA (1 ER/11 1/3 IP) in his last two starts prior to the IL stint, and his 2.61 season ERA figure would rank 11th among American League leaders if he qualified.
