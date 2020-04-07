Inside The Rangers
Rangers Notes: COVID-19 Symptoms & Injury Updates

Chris Halicke

One of the positives of the baseball shutdown is the time injured players have to recover from injuries.

While the Texas Rangers remained relatively healthy throughout spring training, there were still a few injuries that would have had implications on the originally scheduled Opening Day roster.

On Monday, Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels provided updates on the injured players via conference call.

Jose Trevino (fractured index finger)
Trevino has progressed well and is about two weeks away from being able to fully participate in baseball activities.

Willie Calhoun (fractured jaw)
Calhoun is no longer any restrictions. He is rebuilding strength and conditioning.

Jesse Chavez (offseason shoulder surgery)
Chavez was behind when spring camps were suspended and would have missed Opening Day. With the shutdown, Chavez has had more time to go through a more extensive program. He is currently throwing from 60 feet and should be at 75 feet by the end of the week. The goal is for him to starting long-tossing by the end of the month then start throwing bullpen sessions in May.

Jeff Mathis (pulled hamstring)
Mathis has fully recovered from his pulled hamstring. Daniels mentioned though that he understandably hasn't been able to test it with any intensity for the past three weeks. 

Brock Burke (torn labrum)
Daniels said Burke is rehabbing on schedule from his surgery to repair fraying and tears in his labrum. 

The Rangers and COVID-19

Daniels said that three minor league players have been exhibiting symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The players are in self-isolation and are on the mend. The players have not been tested for COVID-19. Two of the players have had family members with connections to positive tests. 

To date, no Rangers player or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. 

