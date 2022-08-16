Skip to main content

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 2, Athletics 1

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Globe Life Field

TEXAS has won 3 straight games for the 1st time since 6/11-13 (3-0)...has won 3 straight games at home for the 1st time since 5/15-31 (6-0)…improves to 9-5 against Oakland in 2022, club’s most wins against any team and just one win away from clinching the season series.

GLENN OTTO earned his 1st win since 6/4 vs. SEA, snapping a streak of 9 straight winless starts…allowed just 2 hits (HR, 1B) but issued a career-high 6 walks, most by a Texas pitcher since A.J. Alexy on 9/20/21 at NYY (6 BB) and most by a Texas pitcher at home since Tyson Ross on 8/17/17 vs. CWS (6)…joins Yu Darvish (9/19/13 at TB: 5.0 IP, 2 R-ER, 6 BB) as the only Texas pitchers since 2008 to earn the win when issuing 6+ walks...threw just 49 of 90 (54.4%) pitches for strikes and did not record his first strikeout until the final batter of his outing…still managed a quality start (6.0 IP, 1 R-ER), joining Kyle Gibson (7/24/21 at HOU: 6.0 IP, 3 R-2 ER, 8 BB) as the only Texas pitchers since 2011 to log a quality start while also issuing 6+ walks.

MARCUS SEMIEN belted his 18th homer in the 3rd inning, now just one shy of Adolis García (19) for 2nd on the club behind Corey Seager (26) despite not hitting his 1st HR until 5/28…his 18 HR over that span are tied with Seager for most among Rangers…the former Athletic has 3 HR and 14 RBI in his last 12 G against his old club (beg. 4/24).

ADOLIS GARCÍA singled in the 3rd inning to extend his career-best hit streak to 12 games, longest by a Ranger this season…the last longer streak was by Isiah Kiner-Falefa 2 seasons ago (14 G, 8/28-9/11/20.

BUBBA THOMPSON recorded the game-winning RBI with a go-ahead RBI single in the 6th…has RBI in 3 straight games, and all of those have been go-ahead RBI…also drew his 1st career walk in the 4th inning in his 36th career plate appearance.

OAKLAND fell to season-high 34 games under .500 (41-75) for the 1st time since finishing the 1979 season 54 games under .500 (54-108) for the only 100-loss season in Oakland history…club has lost 9 straight games, T2nd-longest skid of the year and one shy of matching season-long losing streak…have lost 4 straight on the road, going 0-4 on current road trip after being swept in Houston over the weekend…has gone 9-14 since AS break.

JAMES KAPRIELIAN took his 2nd consecutive loss after a career-high 3-game win streak that ranged from 7/1-8/3…fell to 1-3 with a 4.39 ERA (25 ER/51.2 IP) in 10 career starts against TEX, with tonight marking his 1st loss against TEX this season…has allowed 6 H in three straight starts after not allowing more than 5 in his previous 7 starts…was 3-1 with a 2.35 ERA (10 ER/38.1 IP) in his last 7 starts coming into tonight’s ballgame…finished with a final line of 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, HR, 94 pitches/64 strikes…has allowed 2 ER or less in 6 of his last 8 starts.

NICK ALLEN went 1-for-3 with a HR, RBI, and R as the lone Athletic to come across the plate tonight…has homered in consecutive games (tonight and Sun. at HOU) after one HR through his first 54 career games…has a 4-game hit streak…his home run was the hardest hit ball by an OAK player on the night (104.6 MPH).

MISCELLANEOUS: Nathaniel Lowe extended his on-base streak to 21 G, inching ever closer to his career high (25 G, 4/17-5/13/21)…Jonathan Hernández has gone perfect 4-for-4 in save chances, the first 4 saves of his career…Texas pitchers’ 9 walks were club’s most ever at Globe Life Field and 2nd-most this season (10 BB on 4/21 at SEA), with the Rangers winning both of those games.

