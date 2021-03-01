Texas Rangers On TV: Spring Training Broadcast Schedule Released

Texas Rangers fans will get the chance to watch six Cactus League games on FOX Sports Southwest.

FOX Sports Southwest announced on Monday that it will televise six Texas Rangers spring training games in 2021, beginning with Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe.

The games on March 3 and Saturday, March 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix will be the opposing teams’ productions. The final four broadcasts beginning on Sunday, March 21 will be produced by FOX Sports Southwest. Those games will be called by the Rangers’ regular television broadcast team of Dave Raymond, C.J. Nitkowski and Emily Jones.

Texas Rangers Spring Training Television Schedule

March 3, 2021: at Los Angeles Angels - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW (via FS West)

at Los Angeles Angels - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW (via FS West) March 13, 2021: at Milwaukee Brewers - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW+ (via FS Wisconsin)

at Milwaukee Brewers - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW+ (via FS Wisconsin) March 21, 2021: at Cleveland Indians - 3:00 p.m. on FSSW

at Cleveland Indians - 3:00 p.m. on FSSW March 23, 2021: Los Angeles Angels - 3:00 p.m. on FSSW

Los Angeles Angels - 3:00 p.m. on FSSW March 28, 2021: vs Chicago Cubs - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW+

vs Chicago Cubs - 2:00 p.m. on FSSW+ March 30, 2021: vs Milwaukee Brewers - 1:00 p.m. on FSSW

The contest with the Brewers on March 30 will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington after the Rangers break camp in Arizona. All times listed are central standard time.

READ MORE: Odor's 'Way Back to Second Base' May Go Through Rangers' Hot Corner

READ MORE: Rangers' Top Prospect Jung Reveals Big-League Dream

READ MORE: 'Third Base Isn't Who I Am': Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Goal: Elite At Shortstop

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke ... and also you are invited to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook