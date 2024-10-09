Texas Rangers Optimistic Young Outfielder Evan Carter Has Put Lower Back Injury Behind Him
ARLINGTON — Few Texas Rangers players had a more frustrating 2024 season than Evan Carter.
It wasn't just frustrating. It was also nerve-wracking for the young rookie poised for his first full Major League season after bursting on the scene in the 2023 postseason.
Carter, who turned 22 in August, played his last game on May 26. He struggled through the first two months, batting .188 with five home runs, six doubles, and 15 RBI in 45 games.
It was clear something was bothering him at the plate early in 2024. He had batted over .300 in 40 games in 2023, including 17 in the postseason after being called up in early September. In that 40-game span, Carter had six homers, 13 doubles, and 18 RBI.
Carter's season was derailed by a lower back injury that had previously been an issue for him. He was examined by specialists and made progress during the summer, even taking batting practice, before it was advised that more rest was required. Carter said he was recovering well in September before the Rangers' final road trip. Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young said the club's initial hopes of a six-week recovery were too optimistic.
"He's made real progress," Young said. "I think the thing with Evan this season is that we had a four to six week timeline that we thought would be enough time for him to recover. And in the end, [the injury] just needed a more significant period of rest."
The necessary recovery time was closer to three months, Young said. "At that point, shutting him down [was the prudent move]," he said. Young is confident Carter will be fully recovered for the 2025 season.
"He's doing wonderfully. He's been here; he's been rehabbing. He's feeling very good," Young said. "He'll begin his hitting progression here very soon, but he's doing very well, and we're optimistic he's going to make a full recovery and avoid these issues."
