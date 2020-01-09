Texas Rangers Payroll Update After Chirinos Signing

The Rangers' signing of Robinson Chirinos has yet to be announced by the club, but it's not too early to look at where the Rangers' payroll stands after agreeing to terms with the 35 year-old catcher.

With the updated payroll table we have, there are 41 players on it, but obviously one of those players will be removed once the club officially announces the signing.

While some fans speculate Jeff Mathis will be released, it's more than likely the Rangers will carry three catchers on the 40-man roster into spring training in Surprise, Arizona. One of the league-minimum guys will likely be designated for assignment, maybe Kyle Bird or Luke Farrell. They would preferably like to outright them or bring them back on a Minor League deal with an invite to spring training.

The debate will continue throughout the remainder of the winter and into March of who should be the number two catcher behind Chirinos: Jeff Mathis or Jose Trevino? Mathis was Minor's primary catcher last season and worked well with the pitching staff and Trevino showed a lot of promise down the stretch in 2019.

For now, let's take a look at where the Rangers' payroll stands after bringing Chirinos back to Arlington.

Taking one of the league-minimum guys off the table, the Rangers' projected payroll sits right around $153 million. Final numbers for the three arbitration players (Joey Gallo, Danny Santana, Rafael Montero) have yet to be set, along with any pre-arbitration players that get small raises this winter.

The Rangers' payroll in 2019 was $128 million, so the Rangers have expanded payroll by around $25 million already. Any more additions, like Nicholas Castellanos, Todd Frazier, or the Nolan Arenado pipe dream, would only inflate payroll even more.

The highest the Rangers' payroll has ever been was just north of $163 million in 2017. With still a couple moves to make, the Rangers could easily eclipse that number. If that doesn't show their commitment to winning, I don't know what does.

The Rangers have already improved their roster over the 2019 squad. The starting rotation has seen the most significant upgrades, while the Rangers have now bolstered the tandem behind the dish with bringing Chirinos back. As mentioned before, the Rangers are still in on Castellanos, Frazier, and Marcell Ozuna as well.

Throw in the external additions along with a healthy Joey Gallo (fingers crossed) and potentially some internal improvements, and the Rangers could potentially compete for a playoff spot.

January is still young and a lot can happen between now and when pitchers and catchers report in 33 days. Stay tuned, Rangers fans.

Follow SI Rangers Maven on Twitter: @RangersMavenSI

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner and join the conversation on all things Rangers. Comment on featured stories and post your own links and conversation starters on our Community page.