The Texas Rangers' series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies will be on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Texas Rangers will spend two of the first three Sundays of the 2023 regular season on ESPN, including their first Sunday home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

ESPN announced its first nine scheduled Sunday Night games on Monday, including its entire April slate, broadcasts for Memorial Day and for the Fourth of July, along with its Little League World Series Classic.

The Rangers host the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies the first weekend of the season, with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 30. That Sunday’s game on April 2 will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2, along with ESPN Deportes.

Game time is now at 7 p.m.

Two weekends later, the Rangers will return to Sunday Night Baseball when they travel to Houston to take on the World Series champion Astros on April 16. That game is also set for 7 p.m.

The Rangers are coming off a 68-win season that saw the organization fire both manager Chris Woodward and long-time president of baseball operations Jon Daniels in August.

Since then, the Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy as manager. Bochy won three World Series crown with the San Francisco Giants before leaving the team in 2019.

Chris Young, who is now the executive vice president and general manager, lured free-agent pitcher and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom to anchor the rotation. The Rangers also bolstered the rotation’s depth by signing Andrew Heaney, trading for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martin Perez on a one-year deal.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!