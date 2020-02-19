Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers for First Three Games of Cactus League Play
Chris Halicke
SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Texas Rangers begin Cactus League play on Friday. The team has announced the pitchers scheduled for the first three games.
Friday, 2/21/20 vs Kansas City
Saturday, 2/22/20 vs Milwaukee
Sunday, 2/22/20 at Seattle
LHP Kolby Allard
RHP Luke Farrell
LHP Joe Palumbo
LHP Taylor Hearn
RHP Tyler Phillips
LHP Brett Martin
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Wei-Chieh Huang
LHP Joely Rodriguez
RHP Derek Law
RHP Nick Goody
RHP Jonathan Hernandez
RHP Jimmy Herget
RHP Jason Bahr
RHP Jimmy Herget
RHP Taylor Guerreri
LHP Brian Flynn
RHP Derek Law
LHP Kyle Bird
RHP Demarcus Evans
RHP Tim Dillard
RHP Arturo Reyes
RHP Ian Gibaut
RHP Taylor Guerreri
LHP James Jones
Early in the spring, the Rangers don't plan on using pitchers very long, usually no more than an inning's worth of work.
As you probably noticed, there aren't many potential Opening Day roster candidates listed. This is a great time for the fringe guys to get a shot and make a good first impression. Young rotation guys like Kolby Allard, Luke Farrell, and Joe Palumbo are looking to make great first impressions as well, along with guys like Taylor Hearn, who still has a strong interest in starting.
For the regular starting five, they are scheduled to throw live bullpen sessions during those three days:
Friday: Mike Minor, Corey Kluber
Saturday: Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson
Sunday: Lance Lynn
As the spring rolls along, the regular guys will get implemented into games, eventually stretching them out for regular season play. This early in the spring, it's about the younger guys, the Minor League veterans, and anyone trying to make the Opening Day roster.
Manager Chris Woodward has spoken to having a lot of option this spring, both in the rotation and the bullpen. With the rotation set (barring injury), the Woodward will be looking at a lot of arms vying for one of the eight guys starting the year in the team's bullpen.
Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke
Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.