Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers for First Three Games of Cactus League Play

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Texas Rangers begin Cactus League play on Friday. The team has announced the pitchers scheduled for the first three games.

Friday, 2/21/20 vs Kansas City Saturday, 2/22/20 vs Milwaukee Sunday, 2/22/20 at Seattle LHP Kolby Allard RHP Luke Farrell LHP Joe Palumbo LHP Taylor Hearn RHP Tyler Phillips LHP Brett Martin RHP Luis Garcia RHP Wei-Chieh Huang LHP Joely Rodriguez RHP Derek Law RHP Nick Goody RHP Jonathan Hernandez RHP Jimmy Herget RHP Jason Bahr RHP Jimmy Herget RHP Taylor Guerreri LHP Brian Flynn RHP Derek Law LHP Kyle Bird RHP Demarcus Evans RHP Tim Dillard RHP Arturo Reyes RHP Ian Gibaut RHP Taylor Guerreri LHP James Jones

Early in the spring, the Rangers don't plan on using pitchers very long, usually no more than an inning's worth of work.

As you probably noticed, there aren't many potential Opening Day roster candidates listed. This is a great time for the fringe guys to get a shot and make a good first impression. Young rotation guys like Kolby Allard, Luke Farrell, and Joe Palumbo are looking to make great first impressions as well, along with guys like Taylor Hearn, who still has a strong interest in starting.

For the regular starting five, they are scheduled to throw live bullpen sessions during those three days:

Friday: Mike Minor, Corey Kluber

Saturday: Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson

Sunday: Lance Lynn

As the spring rolls along, the regular guys will get implemented into games, eventually stretching them out for regular season play. This early in the spring, it's about the younger guys, the Minor League veterans, and anyone trying to make the Opening Day roster.

Manager Chris Woodward has spoken to having a lot of option this spring, both in the rotation and the bullpen. With the rotation set (barring injury), the Woodward will be looking at a lot of arms vying for one of the eight guys starting the year in the team's bullpen.

