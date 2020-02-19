Inside The Rangers
Texas Rangers Schedule Pitchers for First Three Games of Cactus League Play

Chris Halicke

SURPRISE, Ariz. – The Texas Rangers begin Cactus League play on Friday. The team has announced the pitchers scheduled for the first three games.

Friday, 2/21/20 vs Kansas City
Saturday, 2/22/20 vs Milwaukee
Sunday, 2/22/20 at Seattle

LHP Kolby Allard

RHP Luke Farrell

LHP Joe Palumbo

LHP Taylor Hearn

RHP Tyler Phillips

LHP Brett Martin

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Wei-Chieh Huang

LHP Joely Rodriguez

RHP Derek Law

RHP Nick Goody

RHP Jonathan Hernandez

RHP Jimmy Herget

RHP Jason Bahr

RHP Taylor Guerreri

LHP Brian Flynn

LHP Kyle Bird

RHP Demarcus Evans

RHP Tim Dillard

RHP Arturo Reyes

RHP Ian Gibaut

LHP James Jones

Early in the spring, the Rangers don't plan on using pitchers very long, usually no more than an inning's worth of work. 

As you probably noticed, there aren't many potential Opening Day roster candidates listed. This is a great time for the fringe guys to get a shot and make a good first impression. Young rotation guys like Kolby Allard, Luke Farrell, and Joe Palumbo are looking to make great first impressions as well, along with guys like Taylor Hearn, who still has a strong interest in starting. 

For the regular starting five, they are scheduled to throw live bullpen sessions during those three days:

Friday: Mike Minor, Corey Kluber
Saturday: Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson
Sunday: Lance Lynn

As the spring rolls along, the regular guys will get implemented into games, eventually stretching them out for regular season play. This early in the spring, it's about the younger guys, the Minor League veterans, and anyone trying to make the Opening Day roster. 

Manager Chris Woodward has spoken to having a lot of option this spring, both in the rotation and the bullpen. With the rotation set (barring injury), the Woodward will be looking at a lot of arms vying for one of the eight guys starting the year in the team's bullpen. 

