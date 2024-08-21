Texas Rangers Place Tyler Mahle On Injured List, Activate Jon Gray
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Tyler Mahle on the 15-day injured lust with right shoulder tightness and activated right-hander Jon Gray before Tuesday's game.
Gray has been on the IL with a right groin strain since July 29. Gray is 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 94 innings this season. Gray, 32, missed the Rangers last 20 games after leaving a game on July 28 in Toronto before throwing his first pitch.
Mahle, 29, is 0-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings across three starts for Texas since returning from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 6. He left his last start on Sunday after allowing four runs on six hits in three innings.
He opened the season on the 60-day IL while recovering from his May 2023 surgery. He signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Rangers as a free agent in December. He's compiled a career 33-42 record, with a 4.32 ERA and 687 strikeouts over 125 starts and one relief appearance over eight seasons in the Majors. He was selected by the Reds in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Westminster (Calif.) High School.
Mahle's deal with Texas pays him $5.5 in 2024 and $16.5 in 2025.
Gray leads the Rangers with 70 starts since joining the team before the 2022 season. He's 21-19 with a 3.97 ERA over the past three seasons.
