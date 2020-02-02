Texas Rangers Rank 20th in MLB Power Rankings

There’s a wide range of fans and media that have analyzed how the Rangers have faired this offseason. Some are more optimistic because of the amount of additions the team has made. Some are more pessimistic because of the lack of impact players on the team.

Major League Baseball revealed their first offseason top 20 power rankings for 2020. The Texas Rangers made the list at number 20.

The Rangers went into the offseason looking to build off some positive strides made in 2019. The team improved by 11 wins from the previous season and did so without playing at the top of the free agent market to make additions.

Rangers GM Jon Daniels went into this winter with the intention of being more aggressive up and down the free agent and trade markets. It’s clearly a move by the organization to shift from rebuilding (or retooling) to contending for a playoff spot.

In the process, the Rangers revamped their starting rotation by adding Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles before the Winter Meetings, then bolstered it even more when they traded for two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. Adding those three arms to the duo of Mike Minor and Lance Lynn gives the Rangers one of the more competitive starting rotations in baseball.

The Rangers also reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos and added Todd Frazier to play the hot corner. Those two collectively add 38 home runs to the Rangers' lineup.

However, there's another side of the coin. The Rangers were in the running for several big name free agents, including Anthony Rendon, Josh Donaldson, and Nicholas Castellanos. All three chose other destinations and the Rangers failed to gain an impact player, especially at the hot corner. Todd Frazier is a nice player, but he was obviously down the pecking order behind Rendon and Donaldson.

There's also added pressure to add marquee players when moving into a new ballpark –especially when it costs $1.1 billion and the citizens of Arlington are footing nearly half the bill. However, Jon Daniels has remained steadfast in not making a big move just to make a big move. This is why they didn't guarantee seven years in their offer for Rendon and why they weren't interested in a fourth year for Donaldson. They could have committed those things, but Daniels isn't pushing all of his chips in for 2020 – and nor should he.

The Rangers have a lot of potential with some of their internal players. Jon Daniels would rather keep flexibility to add more later than rather be handcuffed by risky deals. If some of these younger players hit, the Rangers could build a contending team in a similar way to the New York Yankees or Houston Astros – minus the camera usage and trash can banging.

The Rangers still have some serious questions to be answered from those younger players. Joey Gallo was on the verge of a superstar-type of season before injuries derailed his 2019 campaign. Can he stay healthy and replicate his success from 2019? Danny Santana and Willie Calhoun are also looking to replicate strong seasons at the plate. All three players showed promise a season ago, but until that continued success becomes tangible, it's still marked as an unknown.

The Rangers also need veterans Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor to step up. Jon Daniels and the coaching staff have been honest with their middle infield duo about needing to improve. Andrus has had two disappointing years since a fantastic year in 2017 and Odor has yet to perform like the player that earned his contract extension.

With all of those unknowns, it's understandable to see why the Rangers are in the 20-spot in MLB's power rankings. The Rangers' rotation should be one of the better ones in baseball, but they have unproven arms in the bullpen and the lineup has a lot of potential, but is also unproven.

The Rangers could also still improve their ball club before the season begins in late March. Spring training is right around the corner, but they've added players during their time in Surprise before – as recently as last season when they brought Hunter Pence into camp and turned in an all star season.

Texas could very well be one of the top ten teams in baseball if their players perform near their ceilings across the board. They could also easily finish fourth in the A.L. West if too many players regress or can't replicate their 2019 success. Once we get a look at these players in spring training, we'll get a better gauge on how well positioned the Rangers are for a postseason push.

Are the Rangers fairly judged here? Should they be higher? Lower? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

