Texas Rangers Re-Sign Two Pitchers Coming Off Down Years

The Texas Rangers re-signed Dane Dunning and Josh Sborz, two members of their 2023 World Series title team who are coming off down seasons in 2024.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning (33) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers still have much work to do, but they put a small dent into their pitching needs by re-signing a pair of familiar names.

The club signed starter and sometimes long reliever Dane Dunning to a one-year, $2.66 million. The deal also includes performance clauses, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Dunning's new deal is a 20% cut from his $3.25 million salary in 2024. Dunning, who turns 30 in December, had a 5.31 ERA in 95 innings over 26 appearances, including 15 starts. He finished 5-7 with 91 strikeouts. The year before, Dunning led Texas with 172 2/3 innings and was 12-7 with a 3.70 ERA over 35 appearances, including 26 starts in 2023.

Dunning was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock late in the season.

Teams aren't allowed to offer contracts to their current players more than 20% less than their previous deal, according to the MLB collective bargaining agreement.

Reliever Josh Sborz, who struggled with shoulder issues throughout the 2024 season, signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal, a slight raise from his previous deal. Sborz had a debridement procedure on his right shoulder surgery in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. A debridement procedure involves thoroughly cleaning the wound and removing all hyperkeratotic (thickened skin or callus), infected, and nonviable (necrotic or dead) tissue, foreign debris, and residual material from dressings, according to healthline.com.

The Rangers are optimistic that Sborz, who turns 31 in December, will be available to pitch during the the first half of the 2025 season. Sborz had a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings in 2024. In 2023, he had 66 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings while helping the Rangers win their first World Series.

Stefan Stevenson
STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

