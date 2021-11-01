Rangers Release Drew Anderson Ahead of 40-Man Roster Crunch

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have released RHP Drew Anderson, according to the transactions page on MLB.com. In nine appearances with the club in 2021, the 27-year-old right-hander went 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 22 innings of work.

The Rangers have a lot on their plate this offseason. Sandwiched in between hires for the major league coaching staff and plans to be aggressive in free agency is a 40-man roster crunch that is sure to include some eyebrow-raising decisions.

This, however, is not one of them.

Since Major League Baseball clubs do not have 60-day Injured Lists during the offseason, the Rangers have to find room for as many as eight players that are currently on the 60-day IL and a significant number of prospects they need to protect from the Rule 5 draft in December. In addition, Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said in the club's postseason press conference that there will be room carved out on the 40-man roster for external additions.

Free agency begins the day after the World Series concludes, starting with a five-day window for clubs to exclusively negotiate with their own free agents. After that, free agents are eligible to negotiate with all 30 clubs. Teams have until November 20 to finalize their 40-man rosters ahead of the Rule 5 draft.

The Rangers releasing Anderson is just one small domino falling with many more on the way over the next few weeks.

Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook