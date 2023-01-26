Reyes Moronta is a reliever that used to pitch for new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy in San Francisco from 2017-19.

The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic.

The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month.

Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in San Francisco from 2017-19.

Moronta, a native of the Dominican Republic, signed with the Giants as an international free agent in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Giants. He’s also pitched with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, both in 2022.

For his career he’s 10-11 with a 3.02 ERA in 175 appearances, all in relief.

With Bochy in San Francisco, he went 8-9 and recorded an ERA below 3.00 in each of those three seasons.

The right-hander would join a crowded field of pitchers vying for bullpen spots behind a starting rotation that includes six veteran pitchers — Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Martín Pérez.

Pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Feb. 15, with position players to follow by Feb. 20.

The Spring Training game schedule starts on Feb. 24 with a game against Kansas City at the Surprise complex shared with the Royals.

The Rangers wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

Need to get ready for Spring Training? Check out our Rangers Spring Training Tracker