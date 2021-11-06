Rangers Make Slew of Roster Moves Ahead of 40-Man Crunch

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves on Friday in another step toward finalizing their 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft.

The following seven players have been reinstated from the 60-day Injured List:

RHP Kyle Cody

RHP Edwar Colina

RHP Jonathan Hernández

LHP John King

RHP José Leclerc

RHP Nick Snyder

OF Eli White

There is no 60-day Injured List during the Major League Baseball offseason. Therefore, those players have to be put on the 40-man roster. If clubs elect to not carve out room for any of them, those players must be put through waivers before they have a chance of staying in the organization on a minor league deal. Of course, a trade or release are options as well.

In addition, the Rangers outrighted four players to Triple-A Round Rock:

RHP Matt Bush (40-man)

1B Ronald Guzmán (60-day IL)

1B Curtis Terry (40-man)

INF Anderson Tejeda (40-man)

The Rangers also lost two players on waiver claims. RHP Jharel Cotton was claimed by the Minnesota Twins, while LHP Joe Palumbo was claimed by the San Francisco Giants.

Guzmán, who signed with the Rangers in 2012 as an international free agent for $3.45 million, has spent his entire big league career in Texas. He played only seven games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Of the four players outrighted, all four could end up in another organization this winter. Guzmán, Tejeda and Terry all automatically become six-year minor league free agents. Bush, while he would be on the final season of his two-year minor league contract in 2022, can elect free agency based on his Major League service time.

After all these moves, the Rangers have 36 players on their 40-man roster. This leaves room to add prospects the club wants to protect from the Rule 5 draft in December, along with any external additions via free agency. Though, the Rangers will likely need more than four spots for their offseason plans, so expect more roster moves in the coming days and weeks.

NOTE: If MLB and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA) cannot negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before the current one expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, there is a strong chance the owners will lock out the players. This would put a freeze on all Major League transactions (trades, free agent signings, etc.), meaning the Rule 5 draft—which is tentatively scheduled at the conclusion of the Winter Meetings on Dec. 9—would be postponed until the lockout is over.

