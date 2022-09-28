Texas made the moves before the start of their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The Texas Rangers announced three roster moves prior to Tuesday night’s series opener in Seattle:

Right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

Right-handed pitcher Dane Dunning placed on 15-day Injured List following right hip surgery.

Left-handed pitcher Brett Martin transferred from MLB Bereavement List to 15-day Injured List with a left shoulder strain.

While both Dunning and Martin were moved to the 15-day IL, neither will return this season. The Rangers previously announced that Dunning's surgery would end his season.

Miller, 27, is expected to pitch multiple innings in relief in Tuesday's game at T-Mobile Park.

He has two games and one start spanning two stints with Texas this season (June 10-15 and September 11-12), allowing 6 runs (all earned) in three innings, and this will be his fifth career MLB appearance. His last appearance with Texas was a start on June 15 vs. Houston.

He has spent the balance of the season at Round Rock, going 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA (45 ER/89.2 IP) in 29 games/16 starts with 114 strikeouts and a career-high 11.4 strikeouts per 9 innings. He has a 3.07 ERA (5 ER/14.2 IP) over 4 games/3 starts for the Express in September, taking a no decision in his most recent outing on September 18 at El Paso (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R-ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 1 HR, 70 pitches/49 strikes).

Dunning had season-ending surgery on Monday for a right hip labral repair, with the surgery performed by Dr. William Robertson in Arlington. He finished the season with a 4-8 record and 4.46 ERA (76 ER/153.1 IP) over 29 games/starts for Texas in 2022, establishing career highs in most categories.

Martin was placed on the MLB Bereavement List on Friday and will be on the Injured List for the remainder of the campaign. He finished with a 1-7 record, one save, and a 4.14 ERA over 55 games/one start for the Rangers this season.

Following today’s transactions, the Rangers currently have 28 active players, 40 players on the Major League roster, and five players (Mitch Garver, Brad Miler, Josh Sborz, Nick Solak, Eli White) on the 60-day Injured List.

