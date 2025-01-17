Texas Rangers Should Consider Key Pitcher to Enhance Bullpen for Upcoming Season
The Texas Rangers came into the MLB offseason motivated to make some changes after a very disappointing 2024 campaign.
After winning the World Series in 2023, they were unable to even defend their title this past year as they failed to qualify for the playoffs, winning only 78 games.
There were a lot of factors that contributed to the underwhelming performance on the field, with injuries being the main culprit. Hit hardest was their starting rotation, as they went through a multitude of arms.
Max Scherzer, who remains a free agent, made only nine starts. Jacob deGrom, who they paid a lot of money for ahead of the 2023 season, made only three starts and has taken the mound only nine times in a Rangers uniform.
Tyler Mahle also made only three starts in August last year.
Nathan Eovaldi was re-signed to help anchor a staff that they just need better injury luck from. If this group stays healthy, there is immense upside with youngsters Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter.
Where the most changes have been made is the bullpen, where Texas has revamped things, somewhat out of necessity.
With Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Andrew Chafin all hitting free agency, the team needed to add several replacements.
They did not skimp, bringing in four via free agency and two more in trade. Chris Martin, Hoby Milner, Jacob Webb and Shawn Armstrong all signed one-year deals while Robert Garcia and Mason Molina were acquired from the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.
Despite all of those pickups, there is still a glaring need in the bullpen as the team is lacking a player with late-game experience.
With closer being a need, David Schoenfield of ESPN has urged the Rangers to bring back Yates to solidify the back end.
Turning 38 years old in March, age is the only knock against the veteran at this point, as he has bounced back wonderfully the last two seasons since recovering from Tommy John surgery.
In 2024, he made 61 appearances, throwing 61.2 innings and recording 33 saves. His ERA was a stellar 1.17 with 85 strikeouts as teams struggled to produce against him in any capacity with a measly slash line of .113/.225/.182.
It is unfair to assume that he will produce at that level again, but he has shown no signs of slowing down over the last two years. Much more affordable than the other top relief pitchers on the market, Texas would be smart to bring him back into the fold.