Texas Rangers Sign RHP Luis Garcia and LHP James Jones to Minor League Contracts

Chris Halicke

The Texas Rangers have signed RHP Luis Garcia, along with LHP James Jones, to Minor League contracts with invites to spring training. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Garcia's contract is a split contract, which will earn him a base of $1.1 million if he makes the Major League team, with the ability to make up to $1.9 million in incentives.

Garcia is coming off a 2019 season with the Angels, where he owned a 4.35 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP in 64 appearances. He's been up and down throughout his career, with his best season coming in 2017 with the Phillies, where he pitched in 66 games with a 2.65 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Jones is coming off a 2019 season split between Texas' Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Nashville, where he boasts a 2.67 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 64 innings between the two clubs. Jones was a 4th round pick by Seattle in 2009 as an outfielder and played in 136 games between 2014-2015 with the Mariners, but was later converted to a pitcher. He hasn't seen the big leagues since 2015. 

If Garcia makes the Major League team out of camp, his $1.1 million salary with the possibility of earning an extra $800,000 is definitely a low-risk, high-reward signing for the bullpen. He has the potential to be a quality arm late in games, but could also have another season to forget like his 2018 season, where he had a 6.07 ERA in 59 games.

If things don't pan out with Garcia, even after a strong spring, not much is lost. His base salary is not even double the league-minimum and the Rangers wouldn't have a hard time eating that salary. 

With the two signings being Minor League deals, no 40-man roster move is required. 

