Rangers Sign Tropeano, Five Others to Minor League Contracts

The Texas Rangers have added a potential veteran arm for the bullpen and a former first-round pick on minor league deals.

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with RHP Nick Tropeano on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Tropeano has seen Major League action in seven of the last eight seasons. In 2021, the 31-year-old posted a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over five relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Tropeano spent the majority of last season at the Triple-A level, going a combined 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) with Sacramento (SF), Syracuse (NYM) and Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In his seven Major League seasons, the Long Island native has a 14-14 record with a 4.22 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 54 games and 39 starts. Prior to 2021, he also spent time with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The club also announced they've agreed to terms on minor league contracts with five additional players: INF Trey Hair, RHP Jesus Linarez, LHP Sal Mendez, C Jordan Procyshen, and 3B Josh Sale. Each of these five players will be in minor league camp, and all but Sale previously spent time in the Rangers organization.

Sale, 30, slashed .284/.394/.593/.986 with 34 home runs and 104 RBI for Gastonia of the independent Atlantic League in 2021, tying for the league lead in home runs. It was his first professional season since 2014, his final year in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 17th overall selection in the 2010 MLB Draft was released after multiple suspensions for drug violations and conduct detrimental to the team.

