Nick Tropeano

Rangers Sign Tropeano, Five Others to Minor League Contracts

The Texas Rangers have added a potential veteran arm for the bullpen and a former first-round pick on minor league deals.

The Texas Rangers announced Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with RHP Nick Tropeano on a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Tropeano has seen Major League action in seven of the last eight seasons. In 2021, the 31-year-old posted a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over five relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Tropeano spent the majority of last season at the Triple-A level, going a combined 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9) with Sacramento (SF), Syracuse (NYM) and Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A Oklahoma City. 

In his seven Major League seasons, the Long Island native has a 14-14 record with a 4.22 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 54 games and 39 starts. Prior to 2021, he also spent time with the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The club also announced they've agreed to terms on minor league contracts with five additional players: INF Trey Hair, RHP Jesus Linarez, LHP Sal Mendez, C Jordan Procyshen, and 3B Josh Sale. Each of these five players will be in minor league camp, and all but Sale previously spent time in the Rangers organization.

Mar 26, 2021; Mesa, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Tropeano against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park.
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt.
Oct 23, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the MLB baseball World Series at Fenway Park.
Sale, 30, slashed .284/.394/.593/.986 with 34 home runs and 104 RBI for Gastonia of the independent Atlantic League in 2021, tying for the league lead in home runs. It was his first professional season since 2014, his final year in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The 17th overall selection in the 2010 MLB Draft was released after multiple suspensions for drug violations and conduct detrimental to the team.

Mar 26, 2021; Mesa, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Nick Tropeano against the Chicago Cubs during a Spring Training game at Sloan Park.
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt.
Oct 23, 2013; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz drives in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the MLB baseball World Series at Fenway Park.
Aug 7, 2007; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds (25) hits his 756th career homerun off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Mike Bacsik (not pictured) during the 5th inning at AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA.
Rob Manfred / Tony Clark
Jul 9, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia and manager Chris Woodward (8) celebrate the win against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Jul 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers number one draft choice pitcher Jack Leiter throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field.
Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
