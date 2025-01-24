Texas Rangers’ Skipper Sets Top Spring Training Priority for Upcoming Season
The Texas Rangers’ batting order looks relatively unchanged from its World Series title team of two years ago, with a couple of notable exceptions.
The starting rotation is stable, too, thanks to retaining their top starter for the past two years, Nathan Eovaldi, and the return to health of Jacob deGrom.
But the bullpen? Well, Texas still has to figure that out. But that’s what spring training is for, if you ask manager Bruce Bochy.
He talked about the task being perhaps the team’s top priority during spring training and the exhibition slate.
“That's going to be a priority for us in the spring, to get that in order, but we have some great arms down there,” Bochy said.
Texas has made wholesale changes to the bullpen after closer Kirby Yates saved 33 games last season and made the All-Star team. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Also out is former closer Jose Leclerc, who is with the Athletics, and set-up man David Robertson.
Coming in is a collection of relievers that, on its face, looks like it has something to prove.
Texas signed Chris Martin, Shawn Armstrong, Jacob Webb and Hoby Milner. They also traded first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals for Robert Garcia.
Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young knows he didn’t sign a true closer among the free agents, though he has hinted that Martin and Garcia could be the favorites to emerge in that role.
Bochy mentioned Martin has experience as a high-leverage reliever, but he only has a handful of career saves. Garcia has none. He admitted that the roles in this bullpen may not look traditional, at least to start the season.
“I don't know if (the roles) will definitely be defined like they used to be. But you know, we've got some really good guys to work with there,” Bochy said.
None of that includes the organization’s potential closer-in-waiting, Marc Church, who pitched an inning with the Rangers last year and has 11 career minor-league saves. The Rangers will have to wait on Josh Sborz, who is recovering from offseason surgery and won’t be ready for spring training, Young said last week.
Bochy knows that he and pitching coach Mike Maddux won’t figure everything out by opening day. But he wouldn’t be taken aback if a pitcher no one is talking about jumps into the conversation. His experience tells him that usually happens.
“You know to have a successful season you need a surprise or two,” Bochy said.