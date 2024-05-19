Texas Rangers Slugger Scratched From Game, Will Get MRI
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García was scratched from Sunday’s lineup due to a forearm issue stemming from a collision with a teammate on Saturday night.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said during pre-game that García was being checked out by team trainers and would have an MRI. The hope is that with the off-day on Monday, before the Rangers start a three-game series at Philadelphia, that he will be able to return to the lineup then.
Bochy wouldn’t commit to using him as a pinch-hitter on Sunday.
García and second baseman Marcus Semien collided with one another while tracking a fly ball in right field on Saturday night. At the time, it looked like Semien took the brunt of the collision, as he appeared to get hit in the face and remained on the ground for a minute. Trainers and Bochy later looked at him and he stayed in the game.
García remained in the game as well. The Rangers posted an initial lineup with the right fielder batting fourth as the designated hitter, but they scratched García shortly after. Semien will bat leadoff and play second base.
García leads the Rangers with 11 home runs, including one Saturday night. He is slashing .244/.302/.470/.772 with 35 RBI.
Texas will start Travis Jankowski in right field and bat Robbie Grossman as the designated hitter. Evan Carter will return to the starting lineup for the first time in more than a week as the left fielder.
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.